Jayson Tatum And Donovan Mitchell Agree That Ja Morant Is The NBA's Best Young Trash Talker

Ja Morant picked as best trash talker in hilarious video.

Dubbed the next generation of NBA superstars, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, and Ja Morant recently met for a group interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, where she asked them to pick the best trash talker out of the group.

In a clip that has gone viral online, you can see both Tatum and Mitchell immediately point toward Ja Morant, who doesn't do anything but bury his head in his hands.

It's a pretty funny clip for multiple reasons. If you look at Tatum, you can see him shoot a glance at Mitchell before they both crack up laughing. Clearly, they were on the exact same page, and it's wild how quick they were to respond.

While Luka Doncic is also a notorious modern-day trash-talker, it's no surprise he lost to Morant. During games, he's always chirping at opponents, and that identity has seeped into the soul of the entire Grizzlies organization. There's also his infamous "I'm fine in the West" comment, which he may never live down until he makes the NBA Finals.

Ja Is Facing The Ultimate Pressure To Win

All things considered, the Memphis Grizzlies are still 2nd place in the West with a deep roster, solid coaching staff, and one of the top superstars in basketball. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies have been unable to back up their talk lately with a particularly brutal stretch of play that has them in jeopardy of falling down the Western Conference standings.

This season, there is more pressure on them to make a run than there's ever been before, and failure to capitalize on the opportunity will invalidate any talks of the Grizzlies being a dynasty in the making .

"They were talking about dynasty and all of that. You can't talk dynasty when you haven't won before," said Klay Thompson earlier this season. "I thought that was premature talk. I don't think people realize how hard that is. The commitment, the sacrifice, the faith. You gotta sacrifice your body. I thought that was premature talk... They bring the best out of us and I think they do the same, and if you don't like them, you gotta respect them because they're a threat."

Only time will tell how this campaign ultimately ends for Memphis, but nobody is going to take them seriously unless they win when it matters the most.

After a hot start and highly impressive play, things haven't been looking good for the Grizz recently, and they need to re-discover that fire before it's too late.

