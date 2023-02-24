'Frustrated by the delays': Powder Springs streetscape project expected to wrap in June

Work continues on Powder Springs Street in Marietta on Friday. Hunter Riggall

MARIETTA — The city’s $10.5 million makeover of Powder Springs Street is now expected to be completed in June, according to Public Works Director Mark Rice.

That’s later than the original target. Rice said last summer that he was hoping for the “streetscape” project to be finished in the first quarter of 2023, i.e., by the end of March.

“I think it’s astronomically slow. It’s just terribly slow,” said Councilman Grif Chalfant, of the project’s pace.

Rice attributed the delay primarily to utility companies being slow to relocate utility lines.

“It’s just been getting utilities relocated to the new right-of-way locations, underneath sidewalks and things like that,” he said. “… We’re dealing with like three different utilities … AT&T and Comcast and those types of folks, they all just move at a different speed.”

Added Rice, “It’s just frustrating at times, but everybody’s working, it’s just not going as fast as we would like.”

The project is the most expensive road project currently underway in Marietta, per Rice. The goal is to transform the 1-mile stretch of road between South Marietta Parkway and Sandtown Road.

It is being funded by the 2011 and 2016 1% sales tax referendums.

The work began in September 2021, and has snarled traffic along Powder Springs Street, one of the city’s main north-south thoroughfares, ever since.

Chalfant represents Ward 2, southwest of the project area, and drives through it every day.

“Unless I try to go around it … it’s terrible,” Chalfant said.

Contractors have had to close lanes to work on the road, though at least one lane in each direction has remained open.

Rice said utility companies were put on notice about the project years ago (it was planned for more than a decade before work began). The utilities cited staff turnover as an issue, he said.

“They get to pointing figures internally. … New people (say), ‘I didn’t hear about it until just recently,’ and that type of thing. … But again, they’re working with us,” Rice said.

The project is aimed at improving pedestrian safety and easing traffic congestion.

The most notable improvement for pedestrians will be an eight-foot-wide trail on the east side of Powder Springs Street. The trail will run along the 1-mile stretch before feeding into the Mountain to River Trail, which runs parallel to Marietta Square. It will also connect to Cobb County’s trail along Powder Springs Street, which runs from Sandtown Road to County Services Parkway.

A new, 5-foot-wide sidewalk is being on the west side of the street.

The Marietta Confederate Cemetery east of the road will not be disrupted. Instead, the entire road will be shifted about 10 feet to the west. What is currently the easternmost lane by the cemetery will become the walking trail; what is currently the western sidewalk will become the westernmost lane.

Retaining walls on the west side of the road will be demolished and moved back to make room for the new sidewalk.

Other improvements include new crosswalks at all traffic signals, a new protected left turn lane (a traffic light with a green arrow, in other words) at the Garrison Road intersection, stormwater pipe improvements, moving some utilities underground, planted medians and decorative lighting.

Chalfant said that “everybody” — the city, the contractor and residents — are frustrated by the delays. But he looks forward to the final product.

“It’ll be beautiful. I think it’ll really be nice. The whole area, hopefully that’ll bring in some more businesses, and they’ll like living in that kind of quality environment there,” Chalfant said.

Rice made a plea for patience, and said residents will notice the improvement once it’s done.

“It’ll definitely improve that corridor for traffic movement as well as pedestrian safety. … As I said before, I know it’s a lot of pain for everyone that travels that way, as well as the businesses through there, but once all this is said and done it will be well worth it,” Rice said