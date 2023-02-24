American Heritage turns away Mariner in penalty kicks, denying Tritons back-to-back state titles

DELAND – Entering penalty kicks in hopes of winning back-to-back state championships, the bad omens started to resurface for the Mariner girls’ soccer team.

The Tritons came up short against North Fort Myers in the previous two district championships on penalties, this season and last. Would the third time be the charm in the biggest moment in program history?

Facing powerhouse American Heritage, the Patriots reasserted themselves as the top team in Class 5A, downing Mariner 4-2 in penalty kicks to capture their 12th state championship and sixth under coach Cindy Marcial.

“We have a very young team,” Marcial said. “We only have two seniors. We have freshmen and sophomores starting. One thing people don’t know is that we have three sets of sisters on this team. We have an aunt, and we have a niece. This is a team that is so bonded. When we train, we train to win. A lot of people didn’t believe in us. We graduated 12 seniors last year. I think the family bond and how hard these girls wanted it was what made these girls successful.”

The Tritons did what they needed to do defensively, keeping American Heritage scoreless for 100 minutes despite the Patriots getting a few quality looks in portions of the game. A lot of those chances specifically on the counterattack with Sami Villaverde and Lily Sargent-Burns.

A big moment came in the 65th minute on the counter, when Kira Wilson had little to no choice but to take out Sargent-Burns from behind at the edge of the 18-yard box to avoid a one-on-one situation with her and Mariner goalkeeper Lataya Simmons. With that came a blue card from referee Diana Flores, leaving Mariner a player down for the final 35 minutes including extra time.

The Tritons played the final 35 minutes of their season down five starters, three of which were on the back line.

“We haven’t given up a goal in the playoffs in a long time,” Mariner coach Jami Hagy said. “Going into PKs was great for being down a man for 35 minutes. We didn’t give up. They did what they needed to do. Unfortunately, with the PKs, we just didn’t come out on top.

“I trust their decisions, and Kira is a senior back there. I feel like she had to do that at that point. She kept us in the game.”

Simmons finished with eight saves in the game, many of which were critical to preserving a shutout. The senior ended her career with five straight shutouts, and just two goals allowed in her final seven games in net.

“Taya made some key, key saves for us in the end,” Hagy said. “She went out with a bang.”

Despite being down a player, Mariner nearly walked it off with another state championship at the death. Caroline Pelkofski had the best look of the game for the Tritons, with separation and just goalkeeper Jillian Milffe to beat. The sophomore keeper got the best of the sophomore midfielder, getting her feet out to get Pelkofski’s shot out of bounds for an ensuing corner kick in the 99th minute.

“Jillian’s a great goalie,” Marcial said. “When she’s focused, there’s nothing that can stop that girl. The save that she made, it could’ve ended right there. But we had a couple too that we should’ve finished. Hats off to them, they did a great job. Next, we need to get back here next year. That’s what we hope.”

The Tritons, and star offensive threat Ryleigh Acosta for that matter, couldn’t get going for much of the match. Acosta, a Florida commit, unofficially had one shot on goal, which Milffe had no trouble with during the game.

It wasn’t just Acosta in regulation that struggled creating chances in the open field. Not many chances were generated up top from Mariner, who had to face a big, physical, and athletic back line anchored by Miami commit Nyema Freeman.

For much of the match, it was often quicker and compact, making it hard for the Triton attackers to win in one-on-one scenarios. It was set pieces and corners that Mariner nearly capitalized on a few times in the game.

The Tritons still haven’t allowed a goal in two postseasons, Friday’s 0-0 result included. That streak will carry over to 2023-24 when Mariner is likely to be in a position to make the postseason once again.

“It’s the fight they have,” Hagy said. “Everything that was thrown at us, they were resilient and got us to this point. You couldn’t ask for any more from a team.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: American Heritage turns away Mariner in penalty kicks, denying Tritons back-to-back state titles