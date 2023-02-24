Alert Middle-Earth: New 'Lord of the Rings' Movies May Happen

Warner Bros.' New Line Media is planning to make more movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novels.

Warner Bros. has announced new plans to return to The Shire!

Per Variety , Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced during an earnings call on Feb. 23 that the studio has made a deal to create multiple new Lord of the Rings movies .

The flicks will be made under Warner Bros. studio New Line Cinema, the same one behind Peter Jackson 's original trilogies. New Line Cinema's co-CEOs Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy signed the deal with Freemode, a division of Embracer Group, which acquired the rights to Lord of the Rings in 2022.

“Following our recent acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, we’re thrilled to embark on this new collaborative journey with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, bringing the incomparable world of J.R.R. Tolkien back to the big screen in new and exciting ways,” said Lee Guinchard , CEO of Freemode in a statement given to Variety .

He added, “We understand how cherished these works are and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honor the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values.”

DeLuca and Abdy also noted that New Line previously "took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen … but for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored.”

Details for the next installation of Lord of the Rings films have yet to be released, but the news comes on the heels of the first season of Amazon Prime's successful prequel series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , which premiered in September 2022. A second season is expected to arrive sometime in 2024.