‘When I Cook, It’s Like Cooking for My Family:’ Franco Filippone Discusses His Artist Craft as Chef of Sette Mezzo Ristorante in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Coming from a family of cooks in southern Italy, Franco Filippone grew up eating some of the most delicious cuisines in the world.

So it’s perhaps not surprising to find the Coconut Creek resident and family man heading up an authentic Italian restaurant, Sette Mezzo Ristorante, on State Road 7 in Coconut Creek, just north of Sawgrass Expressway.

But as Chef Filippone tells it, his three decades of preparing award-winning traditional and gourmet meals almost didn’t happen.

In his late teens, he joined the U.S. Navy in San Diego and worked at the legendary Top Gun military program as a jet mechanic.

By that early age, he had been working at his family’s restaurant in Rochester, N.Y. for years, and was interested in trying something different in California.

“That didn’t last long,” said Filippone, who was born in Palermo in Sicily and emigrated with his family to Rochester when he was 5-years-old.

“I was pulled back in,” he added.

After leaving the Navy and moving to Miami, Filippone returned to Rochester and got serious about becoming a restaurateur.

He opened a café in the early 1990s and built a loyal following -- emphasizing a key element of his culinary style, he said: “When I cook, it’s like cooking for my family. I ask my chefs, would you cook that for your mom? I make sure every dish that goes out is the best it can be.”

In the late 1990s, he met his future wife Rita at his restaurant, and after another round of moving to Florida to work at restaurants and then returning to Rochester to own a place again, he finally moved back to South Florida -- for good.

Settling with his young family in Coconut Creek, he opened Sette Bello in Fort Lauderdale in 2008 and eventually Sette Mezzo in 2017.

During the pandemic, Sette Bello closed, but Sette Mezzo did well with take-out orders, he said.

Over the years, Filippone remained the same - an intensive, hard-driving chef who searches for best ingredients to create tasty, unique dishes.

“I thrive in exhaustion and stress because I care about our work and I’m proud of what we do,” said Filippone, who has a staff of 16 including three other chefs.

[Related Story: Review: Here’s Four of the Best Chef-Driven, Independently Owned Italian Restaurants in Coral Springs and Coconut Creek]

Sette Mezzo is a family business with Rita, a former social services case worker, running the front end of the restaurant with occasional help from their daughters who are 18 and 15.

And Filippone, of course, is the draw – and inspiration, Rita said.

“He’s like an artist,” Rita said. “Amazing dishes just come to him. He inspires his staff, and our guests always want to see him.”

What’s most important to Filippone is freshness – all the food is made fresh to order, from the pasta and sauces to the daily specials.

“We have a small freezer. There’s hardly anything in there,” he said. “We serve what we prepare today. Again, it’s all about freshness.”

His restaurant offers a Sunday brunch and a signature “Sunday sauce,” a pot with prepared meatballs, sausage, and sauce made to eat at home.

In addition, Filippone has created a cheese wheel in which he prepares pasta in a hallowed-out, massive piece of Parmesan cheese.

As for the future, Filippone -- who also cooks at private parties -- expects the popularity of Sette Mezzo to continue growing in a crowded Italian restaurant market.

“We are truly an authentic Italian restaurant. We’re not a chain,” he said. “I’ve been cooking for 30 years, and I’m still excited to come here, and I’m in awe of what I do.”

Sette Mezzo Ristorante is at 6370 N State Road 7 in Coconut Creek.

Visit here: www.settemezzofl.com

