HELMETTA, NJ - The borough will host a free rabies clinic on Tuesday, March 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Helmetta Public Works Building. Participants must be residents of Middlesex County. To preregister cats and dogs, email, Helmetta Borough Clerk Melissa Hallerman at m.hallerman@helmettaboro.com. Registration can also be done by telephoning Hallerman at 732-521-4946 extension 100. All cats must be in a carrier. Dogs should be leashed. The Helmetta Public Works Building is located at 51 Main Street.