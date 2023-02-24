‘A Hard Day’s Night’: More Movies Where Musicians Play Themselves

In 1964, The Beatles released A Hard Day’s Night , the first of several movies about the band. It was a comedy in which they played themselves, and its success led to several other Beatles films. The band broke up in 1970, so a finite number of movies feature their acting chops. If you like A Hard Day’s Night , you might also be a fan of other movies featuring musicians playing themselves.

The Beatles in ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ | LMPC via Getty Images

The Beatles filmed ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ in 1964

The explosive success of The Beatles during Beatlemania led them into uncharted territory: the film industry. They began shooting A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, and no member of the band had any acting experience. While they had fun on set, they found it excruciating to watch themselves on screen.

“A Hard Day’s Night is doing very well and they’re making another,” press officer Derek Taylor told Gloria Steinem in a 1964 article for Cosmopolitan . “They’re very proud of their first film and the good reviews, but actually looking at it embarrasses them. The first time John saw it, he said, ‘I can’t stand this lot,’ and rushed out. By the concert scene at the end, all but George had left .”

Despite their embarrassment, the film was a success. It received critical acclaim and made $11 million.

There are many movies that feature musicians playing themselves

Since the release of A Hard Day’s Night , a number of other musicians have portrayed themselves on screen to varying degrees of success.

In 2022’s Studio 666 , The Foo Fighters play themselves attempting to record an album in a haunted mansion. While there, singer Dave Grohl becomes possessed by supernatural forces in the house, endangering the album and his bandmates’ lives.

In 1997, The Spice Girls appeared as themselves in Spice World , a comedy that shows the band dissatisfied with fame ahead of the biggest show of their career. The movie also features a number of British celebrities, such as Richard E. Grant , Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, and Elton John.

In 1968, The Monkees, who also had their own sitcom, worked with Jack Nicholson — as the writer and producer — on the film Head . The film, which has been described as trippy and plotless, follows the band through a variety of vignettes and musical performances.

There are far more musicians who have made brief cameos in films. David Bowie appears as a judge in Zoolander , Usher visits a strip club in Hustlers , and Alice Cooper meets Wayne and Garth backstage in Wayne’s World , among many others.

The success of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ led to other movies

Fans of A Hard Day’s Night can also watch 1965’s Help! , which finds The Beatles on another adventure. In it, the band attempts to protect Ringo Starr from a cult after he puts on a ring they want.

The Beatles also appear in animated form — and with different voice actors — in Yellow Submarine . They also mixed comedic sketches with music in Magical Mystery Tour .