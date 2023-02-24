Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers and Punta Gorda set record highs

By Meteorologist Rob Duns,

6 days ago
Fort Myers set a record high for the second consecutive day, reaching 90 degrees this afternoon.

The temperature breaks the previous record high for Feb. 24 of 89 degrees that was first set in 2018 and tied in 2022.

Punta Gorda also set a new record high for today’s date hitting 90 degrees. The previous record holder for today’s date was 89 degrees, set in 2018.

Naples was one degree shy of tying a record high this afternoon, warming up to 87 degrees.

Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s are warmer than normal for February. Typically this time of year, our midday numbers peak at 79 degrees, with nighttime temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 50s.

More above-average heat is in the 7-day forecast. You can take a look at what to expect here.

