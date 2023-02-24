Open in App
Tampa, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

More than half of Janet Cruz's campaign donations aren't from Tampa residents

By Colin Wolf,

6 days ago
While former State Sen. Janet Cruz has the most cash on hand in her newfound quest for a Tampa City Council District 3 seat, most of it isn't from the voters she's hoping to win over.

Earlier this month, Florida Politics reported that Cruz, who is also the mother to Tampa mayor Jane Castor's partner Ana Cruz, crossed the six-figure fundraising threshold, which is a considerable accomplishment for a local race.


According to public filings from November through February, Cruz currently has accrued $130,812 between her Building The Bay political action committee and individual donations.

"I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support from the community,” Cruz told the publication. “Together, we are building a strong, inclusive and thriving Tampa. Our campaign is powered by the people, and this success is a result of their hard work and commitment to making our city the best it can be.”

However, according to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's examination of public campaign documents, 52% of the cash from Cruz's 166 total donations have come from people or organizations outside of Tampa.

For comparison, the incumbent District 3 candidate, Lynn Hurtak, has logged 328  donations, totaling $58,219 in campaign cash—but only 30% of Hurtak's money is from outside of Tampa's borders.


"I'm incredibly proud of the fact that the majority of our money comes from this community and from individuals who believe in what we're doing," said Hurtak to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. "Where your money comes from shows who you're listening to."

It's important to note that Hurtak doesn't have a political action committee, so by law, none of her donations can legally exceed $1,000. Her campaign, according to Hillsborough County elections documents, is mostly funded by small sum donations from Tampa residents, with an average donation amount of just $177.

Some of Hurtak's more notable donations include a few $1,000 checks from local attorneys, consultants, her mother, and Shawn Wilson, President and CEO of affordable housing developer Blue Sky Communities.

There's also two donations totaling $31 from progressive St. Petersburg City Council member Richie Floyd.


By contrast, the average donation for Cruz is $788. According to public filings, most of Cruz's donations are from her PAC, which witnessed a $68,000 influx of cash since she announced a run for city council last November.

Since Cruz spent four years in the Florida House, it's no surprise that some of her largest donors include known Florida politicos and large law and investment firms, including a $10,000 donation from Jacksonville-based Farah & Farah, and $10,000 from Miami-based law firm Ratzan, Weissman & Boldt, which coincidentally is headquartered inside the same building as the Related Group.

In 2021, Related fell under intense scrutiny after it won a bid for the multi-million dollar Rome Yard construction contract and it was discovered the developer donated $10,000 to Mayor Jane Castor’s Tampa Strong election PAC, employed her nephew for the project, and also hired the same lobbying firm that employs "
Tampa's 1st Lady ," Ana Cruz.

Other notable donors to Janet Cruz's campaign include a slew of Florida politicians, like $100 from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried. State Senator Jason Pizzo also donated $1,000, and State Senator Lori Berman gave $100.

Local politicians are also well represented among Cruz's donors. Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn donated $250, former City of Tampa city attorney Gina Grimes donated $250, and Tampa mayor Jane Castor's PAC donated $1,000.

Plus, there were multiple donations totaling $1100 from Tampa lobbyist Ronald Christaldi , who is currently serving as the new vice chairman of Gov. Ron DeSantis' board to gut and "
revamp " New College of Florida in Sarasota.

"At a time when businesses and families from across the country are looking at Tampa as a world-class destination, Janet Cruz’s record as a statewide consensus builder and a no nonsense leader for over a decade is exactly what people want in their local government," said Cruz's campaign manager Ashley Bauman in a statement to CL. "Our City is on the path to continued success and unprecedented growth, now it’s time to have a city council that will work together to continue Tampa’s progress."

The upcoming municipal election is on March 7 , early voting begins Feb. 27.
