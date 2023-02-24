‘Will Trent’ Star Ramón Rodríguez Reveals He Was ‘Nervous’ About The Show

Will Trent is one of the hottest new shows on TV . The ABC crime drama brings a fresh perspective to the tried and true police procedural format, thanks to a powerful performance by Ramón Rodríguez. He manages to play a character with a bleak background in a way that’s exciting and even whimsical .

Landing on the right tone for that performance was no small task. The Will Trent novels have their distinct fanbase of dedicated readers, who have strong opinions on the idea of adapting this character to network TV. Rodriguez felt that pressure going in, and figured out how to work it to his advantage.

‘Will Trent’ brings the popular police drama novels to the small screen

Author Karin Slaughter did not structure her Will Trent novels as a case-of-the-week procedural. A direct adaptation would be more like a season-long arc covering each of the winding stories as Trent unravels his latest case. But as ABC developed their series, they pushed for a new series with standalone episodes, Deadline reports.

That major change in the translation from the page to the small screen is anchored by the Trent character. He has the same background: an orphan left to fend for himself in the ill-equipped Atlanta foster system. When Trent becomes a member of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) with an explicit mission: Do whatever it takes to make sure nobody feels abandoned by the system as he did.

Thanks to that drive, nobody else in the GBI clears cases like Trent does. In this, the Trent of the TV series Will Trent basically walked right off the page, even if many of the cases will be original material .

Ramón Rodríguez worried about playing character fans already loved from the books

Nobody understands how difficult it is to play an established lead in a risky adaptation like Rodriguez. In an interview on the OnTheRedCarpet YouTube channel, the 43-year-old actor acknowledged the challenge he took on by accepting the role of the gruff GBI agent.

Rodríguez said the character’s rough nature, his inability to care what other people think of him, and his tender side , were all a challenge to balance.

“Being able to see all of these colors and tap into all of these different sides of a person, that’s a challenge that excites me,” the veteran actor said. “I want to be a part of those types of projects, that make me a little nervous,” he added.

It’s a big responsibility to handle an adaptation like this. However, it is an even bigger task to serve both as a producer and lead actor on a demanding primetime drama. Rodríguez seems to be more than up to the task, and ABC appears to be all in on his leading man charisma.

‘Will Trent’ is a big part of ABC’s new drama lineup

Critics are loving what Will Trent is serving up, according to Variety . Police procedurals, especially with a case-of-the-week framework, remain a top priority for the older audiences pulled in by network TV. The top shows in the genre are the biggest draws on television. However, the problem is finding one with a strong enough hook to stand out.

Will Trent could be that show, going by its strong start . To check it out, tune into ABC live on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. Episodes are also available on Hulu the day after their ABC premiere.