GIRLS BASKETBALL: 'They're a good program. But so are we.'

LAKELAND – For the first time in school history, Charlotte’s girls basketball team is playing for a state championship.

Today’s opponent, St. Thomas Aquinas, has been a menace in all sports for all Sun Preps-area teams dating well into the misty depths of high school sports history.

That said, it may come as a surprise to hear the Raiders’ girls basketball team has exactly two state championships.

The Tarpons know a little bit about that first crown, because it could have – and perhaps should have – belonged to the them.

The year was 2021 when … well, everything was pretty much the same as it is now, sans mask mandates. Led by a pair of high-scoring guards and a sharpshooting senior, Charlotte marauded through its schedule, amassing a 22-2 record, reaching the state Final Four for the first time in school history.

Awaiting Charlotte in that state semifinal was Aquinas. Senior Bella Desjardins, junior Ary Hicks and sophomore D’Yanis Jimenez were up to the task, and for three quarters, the Tarpons held Aquinas at arm’s length. A third quarter run fueled by another sophomore named Adriana Iorfida pushed Charlotte’s lead to 38-27 and a season of destiny seemed to be manifesting.

It was then that the Raiders’ leaders – Samara Spencer and Karina Gordon – took charge. A 9-1 run pulled Aquinas within 39-36 by the end of the third quarter, then the Raiders’ full-court press triggered a spate of Charlotte turnovers and fouls.

An 11-0 run allowed Aquinas to surge in front, 52-44, and the Raiders maintained their advantage the rest of the way for a 62-48 win.

“I thought we had a decent job up until that point of playing a balanced game and sticking to our game plan,” Tarpons coach Matt Stephenson said at the time. “We weren’t able to fire back when that (run) happened. But we’ll learn from it and get better.”

Two days later, Aquinas hoisted the championship trophy after outlasting Wekiva, 62-60.

Fast forward to Thursday. Aquinas is back in Lakeland for the first time since that championship. Meanwhile, it’s as if Charlotte never left. The Tarpons are the only team in Class 6A that has been to each of the past three Final Fours and that experience was evident in a seasoned handling of Oakleaf in Thursday’s second semifinal.

Aquinas (23-8) was gifted the bracket’s Cinderella in the opening semifinal on Thursday and the Raiders made a snack out of Lake Gibson (16-11) en route to a 77-35, running-clock victory. They didn’t stick around to watch Charlotte.

If they did, they would have experienced a little déjà vu. Once again, the Tarpons (22-6) are led by a pair of high-scoring guards – Jimenez and freshman phenom Kamie Ellis – along with a sharpshooter in Iorfida.

The similarities end there, however, because the nervous, excitable team that had encountered no resistance in 2021 has evolved into a team built to prevent scoring runs and handle any adversity.

There’s something else:

“It means a lot,” Jimenez said Thursday night of getting a rematch with the Raiders. “We obviously want to come out with that win and get payback, but it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be really hard, but I think our team can do it.”

Gordon is back for the Raiders and leads the team with 15.8 points per game. Sophomore Nyla McFadden averages 12 points, but erupted for 27 points and 11 rebounds against Lake Gibson. Kamryn Corporan is a dead-eye from 3-point range. She hit all four of her attempts on Thursday, finishing with 16 points.

“They’ve got everything,” Stephenson said. “Guard play, they’ve got post players. … They’re a good program.

“But so are we.”

Jimenez (16.1 points per game), Iorfida (10.4) and Ellis (10.1) give Charlotte a balanced attack, as well, and the Tarpons are getting meaningful minutes off the bench from Ahmari Byrd and Lashei Jamison. Starters Abbie Willis and Adaora Edeoga provide physicality in the paint.

“We’ve got to come out here and do what we’ve got to do,” Stephenson said. “What are we going to do? I don’t know, but we’ll have it figured out and come out here Saturday with a good game plan and execute it.”

Stephenson said in terms of gaining revenge, it’s something he wants if it’s something his team desires.

“We preach family here and if it means that to them, they know it means that to me,” he said. “So we’ll go get a little payback. Whether you call it that or not, we’ll come in here ready to go.”

Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at RP Funding Center.