Open in App
Gresham, OR
See more from this location?
Gresham Outlook

Readers' Choice: 'You're only as good as your players'

By Christopher Keizur,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWybD_0kz3d3CV00

In the first half of a rivalry classic between Barlow boys basketball and Gresham boys basketball, the Bruins young star found himself in foul trouble.

The game was in hostile territory, and the Gopher crowd gleefully roared when sophomore guard Jalen Atkins picked up his third foul, forcing him to the bench with few minutes remaining in the marquee matchup. Atkins was frustrated, but his veteran head coach didn’t have to say much. Instead Coach Tom Johnson just stood for a moment beside his star, calm emanating, borne of decades of experience.

“(Jalen) is a smart player, I just let him work back into the game," Johnson said.

Later that second half Johnson’s confidence in his player would pay off — Atkins returned with a vengeance to pour in points and score a buzzer-beating layup for the win.

For more than 35 years Johnson has been at the helm for the Bruins, reaching historic status in the high school sports realm. He is a member of the 600-win club, but for the countless players and families his influence has touched, all that is secondary. He has built up young men beyond the court.

That is why voters named Johnson as the Best Coach in The Outlook and Sandy Post’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“I'm honored to receive this award,” Johnson said. "There are a lot of great coaches in the Gresham area, so for me to get this is pretty humbling."

His high school career began at 25 in 1983 with three seasons at Lebanon, before his ongoing tenure at Barlow. His teams have won league titles 10 times, and have made it to the state semifinals four times. The crown jewel was a group led by Fred Jones, who would go on to star at Oregon and feature for years in the NBA, which lost to South Salem in the finals.

But winning was always secondary for Johnson.

Now he is coaching second-generation Bruins. Atkins, his current star, was preceded at Barlow by dad Josh Atkins who was teammates with Jones in the 90s.

"As a coach, you're only as good as your players," Johnson said. "We have a really talented group of players this year."

This is Johnson's 37th year at Barlow, and he is just as passionate about coaching, and about basketball, as he was decades ago.

"The kids who are there are there because they want to play," Johnson said. "They're a captive audience and they want to learn and improve. This sport, it requires a lot of dedication and sacrifice on the part of the athlete."

Though originally from North Portland, Johnson said he's stayed with Barlow for so long because "I immediately felt there was something special about the Barlow community."

"There are a lot of great families here."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Raymond Leroy King
Gresham, OR19 hours ago
Deborah Ann Flynn-Guinther
Canby, OR20 hours ago
Barbara Grace Thompson (Puglisi, Keller)
Portland, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Damascus Christian freshman Lainey Day scores 24 points in quarterfinals win
Damascus, OR14 hours ago
Ally Schimel scores 31 as Corbett girls basketball heads to state quarterfinals
Corbett, OR2 days ago
James C. Butler
Portland, OR19 hours ago
Caught on Cam: Car spins out in Oregon
Portland, OR5 days ago
Food pantry prepares for higher volume once SNAP benefits end
Salem, OR1 day ago
School, government closures and delays Monday
Portland, OR3 days ago
Ellen Ina Bailey
Portland, OR2 days ago
The Murders of Two Oregon Cannabis Entrepreneurs in Houston Highlight the Industry’s Unnecessary Dangers
Houston, TX8 days ago
First Alert: Snow level remaining low this week
Portland, OR3 days ago
‘Sloppy wet snow’ ahead for Portland, valley floors
Portland, OR4 days ago
People Are Going Crazy Over The Marionberry Pie At This Pie Shop In Oregon
Salem, OR7 days ago
Is It Illegal If You Don’t Shovel Your Sidewalk in Oregon?
Portland, OR6 days ago
Vivian Grace Moore
Gresham, OR19 hours ago
Portland metro area sees another chance of snow
Portland, OR2 days ago
After short reprieve from winter storms, more snow expected across Oregon
Portland, OR4 days ago
Walmart closing 2 more ‘underperforming’ locations
Portland, OR6 days ago
Some of us see snow tomorrow and Monday morning
Portland, OR4 days ago
Weakest of 3 storms in week arrives in Portland
Portland, OR3 days ago
Judith May Giorgi
Gresham, OR19 hours ago
More snow could be on the way for Portland
Portland, OR5 days ago
More than 150 firefighters attend weekend training in Salem
Salem, OR2 days ago
Why housing, homelessness funds ignore rural Oregon
Eugene, OR14 hours ago
My View: Leadership necessary for academic excellence
Gresham, OR7 days ago
Portland can expect more snow on Saturday night
Portland, OR5 days ago
Will Portland get more snow Monday night? 5 local weather experts make their predictions
Portland, OR2 days ago
Walmart announces closure of two 'underperforming' stores as part of company's strategy to optimize retail footprint
Portland, OR5 days ago
‘Not going away’: Snowy pattern for Willamette Valley returns late weekend into next week
Eugene, OR5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy