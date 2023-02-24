Readers' Choice: 'You're only as good as your players'

In the first half of a rivalry classic between Barlow boys basketball and Gresham boys basketball, the Bruins young star found himself in foul trouble.

The game was in hostile territory, and the Gopher crowd gleefully roared when sophomore guard Jalen Atkins picked up his third foul, forcing him to the bench with few minutes remaining in the marquee matchup. Atkins was frustrated, but his veteran head coach didn’t have to say much. Instead Coach Tom Johnson just stood for a moment beside his star, calm emanating, borne of decades of experience.

“(Jalen) is a smart player, I just let him work back into the game," Johnson said.

Later that second half Johnson’s confidence in his player would pay off — Atkins returned with a vengeance to pour in points and score a buzzer-beating layup for the win.

For more than 35 years Johnson has been at the helm for the Bruins, reaching historic status in the high school sports realm. He is a member of the 600-win club, but for the countless players and families his influence has touched, all that is secondary. He has built up young men beyond the court.

That is why voters named Johnson as the Best Coach in The Outlook and Sandy Post’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“I'm honored to receive this award,” Johnson said. "There are a lot of great coaches in the Gresham area, so for me to get this is pretty humbling."

His high school career began at 25 in 1983 with three seasons at Lebanon, before his ongoing tenure at Barlow. His teams have won league titles 10 times, and have made it to the state semifinals four times. The crown jewel was a group led by Fred Jones, who would go on to star at Oregon and feature for years in the NBA, which lost to South Salem in the finals.

But winning was always secondary for Johnson.

Now he is coaching second-generation Bruins. Atkins, his current star, was preceded at Barlow by dad Josh Atkins who was teammates with Jones in the 90s.

"As a coach, you're only as good as your players," Johnson said. "We have a really talented group of players this year."

This is Johnson's 37th year at Barlow, and he is just as passionate about coaching, and about basketball, as he was decades ago.

"The kids who are there are there because they want to play," Johnson said. "They're a captive audience and they want to learn and improve. This sport, it requires a lot of dedication and sacrifice on the part of the athlete."

Though originally from North Portland, Johnson said he's stayed with Barlow for so long because "I immediately felt there was something special about the Barlow community."

"There are a lot of great families here."