Gresham Outlook

Readers' Choice: East County's best server pulls beer with a smile

By Christopher Keizur Pamplin Media Group,

5 days ago

On a Thursday afternoon in Troutdale a business owner eschewed his stereotypical duties to hop behind the bar during a crowded lunch crush to mix drinks and make his rounds with a beaming smile.

Robbie Polanco, co-owner of Bandits Bar & Grill and The Annex, moved heaven and earth for his customers that afternoon. As he whipped up drinks for regulars the moment they sat down, he also took food orders, helped back in the kitchen, and chased down a lighter to brighten a birthday party.

“I’m a service industry guy,” Polanco said with a laugh. “(Jamie Iverson) and I are very hands on as bar owners. We still work 6-7 days a week, do whole shifts, help open and close.”

“I would never tell my employees to do something I wouldn’t do or haven’t done,” he added. “It’s that integrity, respect.”

Polanco never shook that server-first mentality, and that is why he was voted as Best Server in The Outlook and Sandy Posts’ 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Thank you, it’s very humbling,” Polanco said. “The customer is why I do what I do, seeing strangers become family. Thank you to everyone for supporting me no matter where I go.”

Polanco is a veteran in the service industry. From the age of 16 he has worked in a dizzying number of establishments all across the region. After a start as a bus boy at the Gresham Red Lobster, he would go one to grace Wood Village’s Buffalo Wild Wings, The Rock Wood Fired Pizza, Spinellas, Barracuda in Portland, Skyland Pub, and more.

“I love that sense of community,” he said. “People I served 10 years ago keep following me where I go. I am now serving their kids.”

Alongside business partner Iverson, he opened Bandits, 108 E. Columbia River Highway, in 2017 and then the spinoff The Annex last year in the Gresham Town Fair Shopping Center, 520 N.W. Eastman Parkway.

At Bandits the duo have created an accepting, non-pretentious space where strangers can come together.

“It’s not, ‘What do you want to eat or drink,’ it’s, ‘How’s life?’” Polanco said. “I can be there alongside my customers the whole way.”

