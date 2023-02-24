Madison
Change location
See more from this location?
Madison, WI
fox47.com
UPDATE: Man dead following shooting at east Madison Kwik Trip; DCI investigating
By Logan Reigstad, McKenna Alexander, Will Kenneally,5 days ago
By Logan Reigstad, McKenna Alexander, Will Kenneally,5 days ago
MADISON, Wis. -- A man died following a shooting at a Kwik Trip on Madison's east side Friday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened around...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0