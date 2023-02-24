How much did the pile of snow weigh that collapsed the Bayshore parking garage structure? Here's an estimate.

You surely felt it while shoveling.

The snow that dumped over the Milwaukee area this week was heavy, heavy stuff and officials say it likely played a role in the partial collapse of a parking garage at Bayshore mall just after noon Thursday. Mall surveillance video seen by the North Shore Fire Department showed crews moving around and piling snow in one area of the structure's third floor, the site of the collapse.

So how much did that pile weigh? Likely more than 38,000 pounds and perhaps more than 100,000 pounds.

It’s hard to say for certain because we don’t know the size of the pile before the structure collapsed.

But North Shore Fire Chief Robert Whitaker estimated the pile that ended up at ground level was 36-feet-by-20-feet in area and about 8 feet high.

He said it was not all snow ― it included structural concrete that fell and vehicles that were buried.

Whitaker said the snow and sleet weighed about 20 pounds per cubic foot, so we can do some rough math to figure out the weight of the pile.

If the pile was a pyramid, and it was completely snow, it works out to 38,400 pounds — or the equivalent of about 11 sedan cars in a space the size of one school bus long and 2 ½ school buses wide.

If it were a cuboid shape ― more like a cube and less like a pyramid ― it’d be three times that, or 115,200 pounds. That would equate to a whopping 33 cars.

Asked about the pile's shape, North Shore Assistant Fire Chief Dan Tyk said it was higher in the middle, but also spread out ― so somewhere between a cuboid and a pyramid.

