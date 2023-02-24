Carolina Hurricanes to wear HBCU team decals at game Friday night

In acknowledgment of Black History Month, the Carolina Hurricanes will wear helmet decals of Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the state on Friday night.

The Hurricanes take on the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena.

There will be helmet decals representing (in alphabetical order) Bennett College, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University and Winston-Salem State University.

The Canes are coming off a successful Stadium Series weekend, in fact, the most successful such game the NHL has yet staged.