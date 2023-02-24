Open in App
Paw Paw, MI
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Paw Paw FD mourns loss of beloved, respected Lt. Ethan Quillen

By Julie Dunmire,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRAAc_0kz3YHil00

Lt. Ethan Quillen was a father and husband first, a Michigan Department of Transportation employee by day and a Marine veteran.

But he died a hero's death wearing a different version of the many hats he wore: a firemen's helmet.

Ethan was killed during Wednesday's ice storm, by complete accident. A tree limb fell during the storm, taking a powerline with it and, ultimately, Ethan's life.

“We take nothing for granted. Ethan didn’t want anything the other night when he was working on that scene. He literally gave his life. I just want Ethan and his family to know I will not let them down," Chief Jim DeGroff with the Paw Paw Fire Department, told FOX 17 Friday.

Paw Paw firefighters are in mourning. That's clear from the outside of the fire department, with buntings in place adorning the doors where the trucks leave. The West Michigan Firefighter's Association provided them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NczPK_0kz3YHil00 Daren Bower

Not a single Paw Paw firefighter makes a dime doing their job. For 150 years the department has run on the good old-fashioned belief of giving back to the community they love.

Chief DeGroff says since Ethan's passing, he can't help but remember the smile on his face when DeGroff asked Ethan to become the Lieutenant for engine 1201, the main truck that responds to all calls in the village of Paw Paw.

“He was so proud to call himself the lieutenant on engine 1201,” DeGroff said.

The chief says he can't help but remember the day in September 2022, when he asked Ethan if he wanted to become the lieutenant for the rig. Ethan smiled and thought DeGroff was kidding at first.

“Ethan told me that day in September, I won’t let you down, Chief. I said 'Ethan, I never even thought that was a possibility,'” DeGroff said.

Chief DeGroff says, because Ethan never let him down, he and his firefighters will be there for Ethan's family throughout this time of mourning, grieving alongside them.

“Ethan— he did not let me down."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paw Paw, MI newsLocal Paw Paw, MI
Paw Paw gives back to support firefighter’s family
Paw Paw, MI22 hours ago
Raising the Bar: Paw Paw HS students silencing stereotypes, recognized for work
Paw Paw, MI3 days ago
Paw Paw Bakery Raises Money For Fallen Firefighter Ethan Quillen With Leftover Treats
Paw Paw, MI6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Animal rescue must buy property by the end of March or be forced to close
Fennville, MI22 hours ago
One County, One Book campaign puts books into the hands of young readers
Grand Rapids, MI7 hours ago
2 children dead in Benton Harbor house fire
Benton Harbor, MI1 hour ago
Union HS Principal on child labor practices in GR: 'The outside stuff is tough'
Grand Rapids, MI20 hours ago
Police work to identify owner after body of horse dumped
Allegan, MI2 days ago
Latino domestic violence victims, law enforcement work to bridge gap
Grand Rapids, MI16 hours ago
West Michigan Home & Garden Show opens for 44th year at DeVos Place
Grand Rapids, MI9 hours ago
Decades old Niles missing person cold case reclassified as homicide abduction
Niles, MI2 days ago
Man wearing shirt with the saying 'Cleverly disguised as an adult' around thumbs up emoji robs Southwest Michigan bank: Cops
Cassopolis, MI1 day ago
GoFundMe set up for family of Kalamazoo woman killed in weekend crash
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago
Bangor home destroyed in early morning fire
Bangor, MI1 day ago
Possible site revealed to place pods for homeless people in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Noodle Fest celebrates heritage, brings competition to Calder Plaza
Grand Rapids, MI9 hours ago
Hockey Regional Final Roundup: Byron Center advances
Byron Center, MI16 hours ago
Couple arrested after child brought meth to school
Lawton, MI1 day ago
Deputies seek owner of dead horse found in Valley Township
Valley Township, PA3 days ago
This $85K Grand Rapids Home Needs More Than a “Handy Person”
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Michigan’s 15 Most “Out in the Middle of Nowhere” Towns
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Dashcam video shows aftermath of crash involving sheriff
Schoolcraft, MI1 day ago
Girls Districts Roundup: Kenowa Hills upsets Reeths-Puffer
Grand Rapids, MI16 hours ago
Albion man killed in crash in Marshall Township
Albion, MI4 days ago
Feeding America ‘very nervous’ about impact of end of COVID-era SNAP benefits
Comstock Park, MI21 hours ago
Ice storm leaves many in Kalamazoo with fallen trees and no power
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
WATCH: Video shows scene of crash that led to sheriff's OWI arrest
Schoolcraft, MI2 days ago
4 taken to hospital after crash north of Holland
Holland, MI4 days ago
POD housing community to be located on Alcott Street in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy