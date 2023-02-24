Paw Paw FD mourns loss of beloved, respected Lt. Ethan Quillen

Lt. Ethan Quillen was a father and husband first, a Michigan Department of Transportation employee by day and a Marine veteran.

But he died a hero's death wearing a different version of the many hats he wore: a firemen's helmet.

Ethan was killed during Wednesday's ice storm, by complete accident. A tree limb fell during the storm, taking a powerline with it and, ultimately, Ethan's life.

“We take nothing for granted. Ethan didn’t want anything the other night when he was working on that scene. He literally gave his life. I just want Ethan and his family to know I will not let them down," Chief Jim DeGroff with the Paw Paw Fire Department, told FOX 17 Friday.

Paw Paw firefighters are in mourning. That's clear from the outside of the fire department, with buntings in place adorning the doors where the trucks leave. The West Michigan Firefighter's Association provided them.

Daren Bower

Not a single Paw Paw firefighter makes a dime doing their job. For 150 years the department has run on the good old-fashioned belief of giving back to the community they love.

Chief DeGroff says since Ethan's passing, he can't help but remember the smile on his face when DeGroff asked Ethan to become the Lieutenant for engine 1201, the main truck that responds to all calls in the village of Paw Paw.

“He was so proud to call himself the lieutenant on engine 1201,” DeGroff said.

The chief says he can't help but remember the day in September 2022, when he asked Ethan if he wanted to become the lieutenant for the rig. Ethan smiled and thought DeGroff was kidding at first.

“Ethan told me that day in September, I won’t let you down, Chief. I said 'Ethan, I never even thought that was a possibility,'” DeGroff said.

Chief DeGroff says, because Ethan never let him down, he and his firefighters will be there for Ethan's family throughout this time of mourning, grieving alongside them.

“Ethan— he did not let me down."