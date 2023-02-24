Open in App
Glendale, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Parking garage collapse: Glendale engineers work to retrieve trapped cars

By Julia Fello, Madison Goldbeck,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4huL_0kz3YDBr00

Crews are now using large commercial units to melt snow to get to cars stuck in the rubble following the partial collapse of a parking garage at Bayshore Mall.

WATCH: Security footage captured the moment the parking structure at Bayshore Mall collapsed

WATCH: Bayshore parking garage collapses

(Video credit: Bayshore)

No injuries were reported Thursday after the structure collapsed. The third floor ended up on the first floor, crushing two cars.

The exact cause of the collapse is still not known, but North Shore Fire/Rescue noted the amount of heavy and wet snow from Wednesday's snowfall.

North Shore Fire/Rescue Chief Robert Whitaker said Friday that engineers put dozens of support beams in place to ensure the garage does not collapse further.

He also shared that the cars on the first floor were removed and that the property owner is working on a plan to get the other cars out.

WATCH: Chief Whitaker gives an update Friday afternoon

Chief gives update on Bayshore parking structure collapse

The property, located at 5631 N. Bayshore Drive, is owned by Bayshore Shopping Center Prop. Owner, LLC.

Chief Whitaker says state law does not mandate parking garages to be inspected by a fire marshall.

Bayshore parking garage collapse, no injuries reported

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy says the City of Glendale's responsibility to inspect parking structures stops once it is built.

The City of Glendale released a press release Friday afternoon clarifying the city's role in permits and inspections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fy2Np_0kz3YDBr00 City of Glendale

"As a privately owned and operated parking structure, there are no annual or periodic inspections conducted by the City," the press release stated. "The responsibility for inspection, maintenance, and upkeep lies with the owner."

City officials say there are no records at the City of Glendale of any structural, building, or property maintenance complaints on the parking structure.

In a previously planned meeting with state lawmakers Friday, Mayor Kennedy told TMJ4's Julia Fello he would bring up the collapse and the lack of laws around parking garage inspections.

“I think one of the things that would be helpful is when the private inspections are done since its open to the public if the private inspection copies of them were submitted to the city so we have them on file," Mayor Kennedy said.

Scene of parking structure collapse at Bayshore

In the meantime, those who have their cars still parked inside are not allowed to get their items during the day Friday. Engineers are trying to safely take down six-foot by six-foot slabs of concrete still dangling so no one gets hurt.

According to Chief Whitaker, crews remain on the scene to clear out the rubble and due to a chance someone may be under the pile. However, once that is cleared, it is up to the property owner to determine the next steps.

We spoke to John Hird who says his SUV is trapped on the top floor. Hird says he was immediately concerned about the weight of the huge snow pile on the top floor.

“I saw them stacking it up right there and my first thought is that they're putting too much weight in one area and the next thing you know..." he said.

Hird is thankful no one was hurt. He parked his GMC Acadia just minutes before the collapse yesterday.

“I’m fortunate. I was a little shaken all day yesterday," he shared.

Hird is grateful his work is paying for a rental while he waits to get his SUV back.

“They're saying it could be a month, it could be two months," he said. "Obviously there's no ramp so I can't get down.”

We reached out to the owners of Bayshore to ask if they plan to demolish or fix the garage and when the last time it was inspected. They did not get back to us by the time of Friday’s 5 p.m. broadcast.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Glendale, WI newsLocal Glendale, WI
NEW: Bayshore Mall parking garage records released following partial collapse
Glendale, WI20 hours ago
Trapped cars being removed from partially collapsed Bayshore Mall garage
Glendale, WI22 hours ago
Bayshore Mall partial collapse: Ramp installed to access stranded cars
Glendale, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bayshore to begin removing vehicles from collapsed parking structure
Glendale, WI3 days ago
Driver crashes into Cudahy business; injuries unknown
Cudahy, WI18 hours ago
TMJ4 confronts building owner after residents suffer ceiling collapse
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Parking garage collapse: Police body camera footage highlights uncertainty
Glendale, WI2 days ago
Prospect Avenue residents share pedestrian safety concerns with city
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
12-mile stolen car chase: Driver hits 3 cars, convicted of a felony day before
Wauwatosa, WI1 day ago
18-year-old killed in Racine crash, three others injured
Racine, WI1 day ago
Residents fed up with poor apartment conditions after major water damage
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee Athletic Club bomb threat: No explosives found, police say
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Two people rescued from floodwaters in West Allis
West Allis, WI2 days ago
Pedestrian struck, killed near 27th and Parnell in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI18 hours ago
Pregnant woman killed in Racine crash; Driver charged
Racine, WI4 hours ago
58-year-old pedestrian injured in Sheboygan hit-and-run
Sheboygan, WI2 days ago
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bucks go for 17th win, family-free day at the zoo
Milwaukee, WI9 hours ago
Woman turns 90, blazed her own trail after building business from scratch
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Person of interest arrested in homicide of Cashay Henderson: Police
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
North Ave. Market owner shares his story and commitment to building community
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Bank servicing Hispanic community opens on Milwaukee's south side
Milwaukee, WI5 hours ago
Widow of pastor killed by reckless driver gives emotional appeal to lawmakers
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Temps in the 30s Thursday; Friday snow trending south
Milwaukee, WI9 hours ago
Milwaukee Diaper Mission to distribute 25,000 diapers Friday thanks to Culver's
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
Project: Drive Safer Town Hall to be held at Marquette on March 13
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Wheelchair-using man clears snow to raise awareness about accessibility
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Three Kenosha teens lose both parents 10 months apart
Kenosha, WI1 day ago
Downtown Racine to host St. Patrick's Day Parade
Racine, WI9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy