2 Racine County law enforcement officers arrested for drunken snowmobiling

A member of the Racine County Sheriff's Office was suspended after he was involved in a drunken snowmobiling excursion in northern Wisconsin, a spokesperson confirms to TMJ4 News.

Racine County Sheriff's Lt. Shawn Barker was suspended for 10 days without pay. The Racine County Sheriff's Office also completed its internal investigation of the incident on Friday.

Barker as well as a member of the Racine Police Department were involved in the incident. Both were cited on suspicion of drunken snowmobile driving in Eagle River in Vilas County on Feb. 11.

According to a Vilas County Sheriff's Office deputy report for incidents, the other law enforcement officer arrested was Todd Lauer, identified as a Racine Police Investigator. The report states they failed to stop at a posted stop sign and cut in front of a truck, almost hitting it.

The responding deputy put their sirens on and pulled the snowmobilers over. The report states they displayed symptoms of alcohol consumption. Both snowmobilers showed their law enforcement badges to the responding deputy.

The officers underwent several tests for driving under the influence and were processed at the Vilas County Jail. They were arrested for OWI, snowmobiling, according to the police report.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement to TMJ4 News, “Lt. Barker made a tremendous off-duty mistake which he is personally and professionally embarrassed for and being held accountable. I hold my deputies to the highest standards of conduct both on and off duty. Lt. Barker’s actions fell far short of my expectations, and he earned his suspension and loss of pay – which is my highest personal level of suspension prior to pursuing termination. I will never tolerate this kind of poor decision making or irresponsible behavior.”

The Racine Police Department said in a statement to TMJ4 News, "This incident is being addressed as an internal investigation and as such will not be commented on by any Department personnel."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip