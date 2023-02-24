Open in App
Racine County, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

2 Racine County law enforcement officers arrested for drunken snowmobiling

By Jackson Danbeck,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jm9Er_0kz3YCJ800

A member of the Racine County Sheriff's Office was suspended after he was involved in a drunken snowmobiling excursion in northern Wisconsin, a spokesperson confirms to TMJ4 News.

Racine County Sheriff's Lt. Shawn Barker was suspended for 10 days without pay. The Racine County Sheriff's Office also completed its internal investigation of the incident on Friday.

Barker as well as a member of the Racine Police Department were involved in the incident. Both were cited on suspicion of drunken snowmobile driving in Eagle River in Vilas County on Feb. 11.

According to a Vilas County Sheriff's Office deputy report for incidents, the other law enforcement officer arrested was Todd Lauer, identified as a Racine Police Investigator. The report states they failed to stop at a posted stop sign and cut in front of a truck, almost hitting it.

The responding deputy put their sirens on and pulled the snowmobilers over. The report states they displayed symptoms of alcohol consumption. Both snowmobilers showed their law enforcement badges to the responding deputy.

The officers underwent several tests for driving under the influence and were processed at the Vilas County Jail. They were arrested for OWI, snowmobiling, according to the police report.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement to TMJ4 News, “Lt. Barker made a tremendous off-duty mistake which he is personally and professionally embarrassed for and being held accountable. I hold my deputies to the highest standards of conduct both on and off duty. Lt. Barker’s actions fell far short of my expectations, and he earned his suspension and loss of pay – which is my highest personal level of suspension prior to pursuing termination. I will never tolerate this kind of poor decision making or irresponsible behavior.”

The Racine Police Department said in a statement to TMJ4 News, "This incident is being addressed as an internal investigation and as such will not be commented on by any Department personnel."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Kendrew Wilson, Accused of Raping Waukesha Business Owner, Was Out on Bail
Waukesha, WI1 day ago
Kenosha Man Facing Second Mistrial Over Denny's Rule
Kenosha, WI23 hours ago
Person of interest arrested in homicide of Cashay Henderson: Police
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gurnee man tries to kill himself and his girlfriend, intentionally drives into tree
Gurnee, IL23 hours ago
Downtown Waukesha business owner raped, man charged gets $2M bond
Waukesha, WI1 day ago
Pregnant woman killed in Racine crash; Driver charged
Racine, WI4 hours ago
Arrest made in murder of Milwaukee transgender woman
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
12-mile stolen car chase: Driver hits 3 cars, convicted of a felony day before
Wauwatosa, WI1 day ago
Thiensville ammo investigation, police lieutenant charged, on leave
Thiensville, WI1 day ago
Pedestrian struck, killed near 27th and Parnell in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI18 hours ago
Accused Killer Given Weak Sentence by Janet Protasiewicz Stomped & Strangled Milwaukee Woman
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee Athletic Club bomb threat: No explosives found, police say
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
18-year-old killed in Racine crash, three others injured
Racine, WI1 day ago
18-Year-Old Woman Dies in Racine Crash
Racine, WI1 day ago
Widow of pastor killed by reckless driver gives emotional appeal to lawmakers
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit, shots fired
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
'Disgusting act of disrespect': Kenosha police investigating video of car salesman allegedly defacing ID
Kenosha, WI2 days ago
Wisconsin Man Stands Trial in Kenosha For Allegedly Killing Former Lover’s New Boyfriend
Kenosha, WI2 days ago
Violated: Wisconsin Car Dealer Crosses an Unsanitary Line
Kenosha, WI2 days ago
Pleasant Prairie USPS Postmaster charged after embezzling over $60,000
Pleasant Prairie, WI2 days ago
Driver crashes into Cudahy business; injuries unknown
Cudahy, WI18 hours ago
Grotesque Video Shows Car Salesman Urinating on Black Woman’s License After Taking Car on a Test Drive
Kenosha, WI2 days ago
Raid on Kenosha House Reportedly Yields Drugs, Cash, and Alleged Dog Breeding Operation
Kenosha, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy