Russia-Ukraine war anniversary: Reporter in Kyiv shares what life is like

Friday, Feb. 24 marks one year since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

The United States is vowing long-term support to Ukraine as the Defense Department announced a $2 billion aid package to the country. It includes more rounds for rocket launchers, more artillery ammunition, as well as drone and counter-drone equipment.

In a recorded statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Russia to quote, "Respect our right to live on our land. Leave our territory. Stop bombing us."

TMJ4's Scripps News Correspondent Jason Bellini is in Kyiv and tells us what life is like on the ground in the war-torn city. TMJ4's Tom Durian talked with Bellini as we mark the devastating anniversary that has left thousands dead.

Watch Durian and Bellini's full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

