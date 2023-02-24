Giving a smile to El Paso children with free dental care

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new dental program aims to bring cheer with "Give Kids a Smile"; an appropriate name for the event providing free access to dental care.

Sixty students from Zavala Elementary School received basic dental services Friday from The Hunt School of Dental Medicine from student providers under the supervision of faculty and had a chance to participate in interactive activities to learn about oral health.

"Today, even though it's a small event - it's only 60 kids - but this is the first year we're doing this. So I know every year we're going to be doing this, it will get bigger and bigger," said local pediatric dentist, Dr. Edgar Perales.

Organizers say this event is even more meaningful to Texas Tech as Zavala Elementary is in the same zip code as Texas Tech, they say which is the community they strive to serve.

"Sometimes, as we know, El Paso has - around the surrounding areas - a lot of underserved communities where access to care is very limited on a dental standpoint of view," said Perales, "So this type of service is more able to reach the community and say, 'you know what, we understand, with so many cavities, we're still able to help you out, you know, to get treatment and have a more healthy lifestyle."

