McCree pleads guilty in connection to overdose death

ZANESVILLE − Richard McCree pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, as well as trafficking in drugs, in relation to the overdose death of a Zanesville man. He faces additional time for violating the terms of his sexual offender registration, according to a release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office. He faces eight to 12 years for the corrupting another with drugs charge, and another 18 months for trafficking.In September, the parents of a Zanesville man reported their son missing after he didn’t show up for work or return home that evening as usual. Not long after filing the report, family members found his body inside his car at the beach access parking lot of Dillon State Park.Detectives from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office linked the fatal overdose of cocaine and fentanyl to Shelbie Mourer, who sold the drugs to him.After her arrest, Mourer confessed that she obtained the cocaine from McCree at his home on Hedgewood Avenue.In October, Mourer pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, drug trafficking and tampering with evidence charges. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15.Investigators, including detectives with the Zanesville/Muskingum County Joint Drug Unit, pursued an investigation into McCree, verifying his financial transactions with Mourer, conducting controlled buys of drugs from McCree, and tying the two cases together.Ohio law makes it a crime to, “by any means, administer or furnish to another or induce or cause another to use a controlled substance, and thereby cause serious physical harm to the other person…” In this case, McCree, known as Mississippi, furnished the cocaine to the deceased by means of Mourer.Although the amount of cocaine found in victim's system was high enough to cause his death, a ruling by the Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals requires proof that a single transaction caused death for involuntary manslaughter. In this case, there was a separate drug deal involving fentanyl not provided by McCree, that prevented him from being charged with involuntary manslaughter."Once again, local law enforcement went the extra mile by tracking down the hand-to-hand supplier of fatal drugs and then bringing down the narcotics source as well," said Assistant Prosecutor John Litle, who handled the case. "The Muskingum County law enforcement team is the tip of the spear in Ohio for punishing poisoners and spreading the word that every drug deal might be a dealer’s last day as a free person."