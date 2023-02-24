Norman Man Sentenced To Serve More Than 11 Years For Transportation Of Child Pornography

Credit: Associated Press

A Norman man has been sentenced to serve more than 11 years in federal prison for the transportation of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

In July 2021, investigators with Homeland Security received a tip that Bradley Collins, 44, uploaded images of child pornography to a Google Photos account.

On Sept. 7, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a three count indictment against Collins.

On Oct. 28, 2022, Collins pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge David L. Russell sentenced Collins to serve 135 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Collins will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from federal prison.

The case was the result of an investigation that included U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.