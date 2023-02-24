Open in App
Hartford, CT
Hartford Courant

Man in 60s in stable condition following Hartford shooting

By Staff report, Hartford Courant,

5 days ago
Hartford Police Department. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

A man in his 60s is in stable condition after a shooting on Hillside Avenue in Hartford on Friday afternoon, police said.

Hartford Police Department officers responded to Hartford Hospital just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. The victim, a man in his 60s, was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police determined the shooting happened in the area of the 300 block of Hillside Avenue.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

