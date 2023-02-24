Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev to square off in Doha final

Andy Murray staved off five match points in the third set before notching a 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) win over Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic to reach the championship match of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Friday in Doha.

Murray, a two-time Doha champion, had just 17 winners against 44 for Lehecka. The Brit will face third-seeded Daniil Medvedev in Saturday’s title match after the Russian defeated second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in his semifinal match.

Murray committed just 16 unforced errors compared to Lehecka’s 27. The 35-year-old will be looking for his 47th career title but first since beating Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in the European Open in October 2019.

Medvedev had 18 winners and just eight unforced errors while improving to 6-0 all-time against Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian struck 30 winners but also had 26 unforced errors.

–Field Level Media

