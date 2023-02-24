Chrishell Stause Claps Back At Josh Flagg For Calling The Selling Sunset Realtors “Actors”

Chrishell Stause has entered the chat! The real estate agent, reality star, and actress is clapping back at Josh Flagg for poking fun at Selling Sunset . In case you missed it, the Million Dollar Listing star took to social media to launch a shady crusade against the hit Netflix real estate show.

Christine Quinn and Maya Vander were the first Selling Sunset cast members to respond to the Bravo star. Us Weekly reported that Chrishell is standing up for herself and setting the record straight about her real estate credentials.

The back-and-forth between the real estate reality stars began when Josh shared a YouTube video of himself reacting to the “cringiest” moments from Selling Sunset . He promoted the new YouTube video by sharing a clip on his Instagram and Twitter.

In the Instagram caption, Josh wrote, “If you’d like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last night’s episode of MDLLA on @peacock.” He continued, “If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset .”

Although Chrishell recently admitted that she hasn’t sold many houses lately , she didn’t take too kindly to Josh calling the Selling Sunset stars “a few actors pretending to be agents.” So, she clapped back on Twitter , writing to Josh, “Well my license number is #02013937, but I also just had a movie hit @lifetimetv yesterday so check it out.”

The feud continued on TikTok , where Chrishell stitched together a video of Josh throwing shade at her along with her razor-sharp response. In the clip, Josh is chatting with TMZ and makes a reference to Chrishell’s book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took A Little Work .

“I bought all three copies of them,” Josh quipped. “My goal is to get her on the New York Times Best Seller list, so I have another 1700 on order.”

In Chrishell’s TikTok, she stitched together Josh’s shady comments along with a screenshot of her book landing at the top of Amazon’s list of best-selling books. Just to add another layer of shade, she also included a few screenshots comparing the huge viewership of Selling Sunset to the mediocre Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles ratings. Perfectly, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is playing in the background. Chrishell included a caption on the video saying, “You need help staying on the air babe, just say that. I got you!”

Yikes! Chrishell definitely wins this round . Meanwhile, Josh is learning the hard way not to mess with these Selling Sunset ladies.

