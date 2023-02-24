Open in App
Panama City, FL
See more from this location?
WMBB

Panama City man facing sex charges on child 12 or under

By Brennan Reh,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9V2J_0kz3Tza600

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – A 37-year-old Panama City man is in the Bay County Jail facing child sex charges on a victim 12 years or under.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Ryan Paul Thursday and charged him with lewd or lascivious molestation.

Marianna woman found guilty of smuggling meth into jail

Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Paul sexually abused the boy and touched him inappropriately several times. They said he also showed the boy porn.

When authorities were interviewing the victim earlier this month about the alleged abuse, deputies said Paul fled the area before finally being arrested about a week and a half later. Paul made his first court appearance Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Panama City, FL newsLocal Panama City, FL
Organized crime heist targets Bay County businesses
Panama City, FL18 hours ago
Missing teenager found by Panama City Police
Panama City, FL21 hours ago
Panama City woman charged for possessing nearly $54,000 worth of drugs
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Feds say Lynn Haven defendant contacted witnesses
Lynn Haven, FL3 hours ago
Woman indicted in Dothan double murder case
Dothan, AL1 day ago
One man and teen seriously injured in Walton County car accident
Defuniak Springs, FL17 hours ago
Local bars and nightclubs working with law enforcement for Spring Break
Panama City, FL21 hours ago
Fort Lauderdale murder suspect caught in Walton County
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Washington County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
Fountain, FL1 day ago
Panama City Beach Spring Break laws in effect
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
One dead in Walton County car accident
Defuniak Springs, FL1 day ago
Rabid raccoon confirmed in Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Florida man allegedly drags police with car during traffic stop, charged with attempted murder
Fort Walton Beach, FL3 days ago
Panama City police asking for help locating missing man
Panama City, FL2 days ago
PCBPD investigating after skeletal remains found in wooded area
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Pet Adoption Option: June
Panama City, FL2 hours ago
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for cars parked illegally at Alligator Point
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Three-vehicle crash closes major Panama City intersection
Panama City, FL2 days ago
A dangerous Walton County intersection is getting traffic lights
Freeport, FL1 day ago
Palm Bay School students enjoy annual ‘Truck Day’
Palm Bay, FL2 days ago
A taste of Scotland in Panama City Beach this weekend
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
South Walton Fire District offering free car seat safety and installation checks
Santa Rosa Beach, FL2 days ago
City of Lynn Haven introducing new app
Lynn Haven, FL1 day ago
Downtown Panama City streets are getting a splash of color
Panama City, FL4 hours ago
Another $5 million+ for Cherry Street improvements
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Dr. Mike Rohan running for mayor of Panama City
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Movement in the revitalization of St. Andrew School
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Tyndall Air Force Base child development center nearing completion
Tyndall Air Force Base, FL21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy