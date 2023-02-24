Pink Says Christina Aguilera Wanted to Fight on ‘Lady Marmalade’ Set Over a Chair, but They Made Up: ‘Our Personalities Did Not Mix’

Pink made headlines during the press tour for her new album “Trustfall” when she seemingly shaded Christina Aguilera during an interview with Buzzfeed UK. Asked about the making of the iconic 2001 music video for “ Lady Marmalade ,” Pink said “it wasn’t very fun to make” because there was “a lot of fuss.”

“There were some personalities,” Pink added. “Kim and Mya were nice!”

Pink recorded “Lady Marmalade” with Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Mya as part of the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s “Moulin Rouge!” Social media had a field day with Pink’s quote to Buzzfeed UK as it snubbed Aguilera. Pink clarified what went down on the set of “Lady Marmalade” during a follow-up interview on Chris Wallace’s talk show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”

“Our personalities just didn’t…not everyone is supposed to like each other and that’s ok,” Pink said when Wallace brought up the Aguilera feud. “Back then, our personalities did not mix at all and that was ok. We hugged it out and kissed it out and we have many times since.”

While social media claimed that Pink shaded Aguilera, Pink told Wallace that she doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

“The shade…where people get it twisted with me is that if you ask me a question I’m going to answer it honestly,” Pink said. “I’m going to tell you my experience of how it happened. That’s not shade, that’s just honesty. I should know better by now that total honesty doesn’t work in this world. People want to hear nice things and want you to clean it all up for them and that’s just not my way.”

Wallace then asked, “Did [Christina] really want to throw down with you?”

“She did,” Pink said. “She was upset that I was sitting in her chair and was going to shut down the entire production. I didn’t know I was sitting in her chair. I was also homeless at 15. You can’t talk to me any kind of way. You picked the wrong one. But that’s over. It’s an interesting story, but it probably happens every day in every workplace. Some people just don’t get along, and then they figure it out and they realize what’s important and they hug it out and move on.”

Variety has reached out to Aguilera’s representative for further comment.

Pink has been open in the past about beefing with Aguilera, telling Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2017 that Aguilera once “swung” at her at a club. But Pink stressed again at the time that any feud was behind them, adding, “We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

“Trustfall” is Pink’s ninth studio album. The singer announced on the day of the album’s release that she’ll embark on a fall arena tour in support of the album. The fall tour will launch just a week after her summer carnival stadium tour wraps.

