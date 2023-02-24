Open in App
Columbia, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

University of Missouri research study links IBS to anxiety, depression

By Heidi Schmidt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1ABF_0kz3S9xS00

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine finds a link between gut health and mental health.

The research links Irritable Bowel Syndrome and mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome impacts about 15 percent of the population, according to the study. The chronic illness includes symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating and gas.

Top Story: Officer wounded, 1 person dead in St. Clair County, Illinois

The Mizzou study examined data from 4,000 hospitals across the U.S over three years. It included 1.2 million IBS hospitalizations during that time.

The authors found that 38 percent of the patients hospitalized for IBS also suffered from anxiety. It also determined 27 percent of patients suffering from IBS were diagnosed with depression.

Researchers said the study shows the mental health issues are significantly higher than people who don’t suffer from IBS.

The study also found higher rates of other mental illness, like eating disorders and bipolar disorder.

Researchers concluded that IBS is associated with an increased rate of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, and suicide attempts and ideation.

Read more about the study at medicine.missouri.edu .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CVPA students addressing Missouri gun laws today
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
Man to be executed in June for killing 2 Missouri jailers
Bonne Terre, MO20 hours ago
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, February 28th, 2023
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
CVPA shooting survivors call on Missouri lawmakers to act
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Judge issues timeline for Gardner to respond to Attorney General, Gardner responds in YouTube interview
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Water Patrol Approves Changes To Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout No-Wake Restrictions
Osage Beach, MO2 days ago
Spring break idea: Visit Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville to see baby Budweiser Clydesdales
Boonville, MO3 days ago
Down 19, Mizzou comes back to beat LSU, 81-76
Baton Rouge, LA15 hours ago
Area native gets promotion from Missouri State Highway Patrol
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Community members honor Columbia missing man with vigil
Columbia, MO4 days ago
Missouri Small Town Named One of the 20 Most Beautiful in America
Hermann, MO8 days ago
4 You: As the push for ending personal property tax continues, St. Charles County non-profit showcases tax dollars in action
Jefferson City, MO19 hours ago
This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In Missouri
Osage Beach, MO6 days ago
Juvenile shot on south side of Columbia
Columbia, MO6 days ago
One shot in south Columbia
Columbia, MO6 days ago
Golden Corral Location, Closed Since 2022, Being Rebuilt and Remodeled For Spring Reopening
Columbia, MO7 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Columbia, MO9 days ago
Columbia man arrested, accused of shooting on Quail Drive
Columbia, MO2 days ago
8 people charged with drug-related crimes in Osage Beach
Osage Beach, MO6 days ago
Power Outages Occurring As Storms Race Across The Lake Area
Osage Beach, MO3 days ago
Sedalia Police say subject found dead in park died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Sedalia, MO3 days ago
Auxvasse woman flown to University Hospital after crash in Callaway County
Auxvasse, MO5 days ago
Sedalia Police Investigate Case of Fatal Self-inflicted Gunshot
Sedalia, MO5 days ago
COLUMBIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 70 IN COOPER COUNTY
Columbia, MO3 days ago
THREE CHARGED AFTER FRAUD INVESTIGATION
Marshall, MO4 days ago
Five people arrested for large disturbance last weekend on convenience store parking lot in Jefferson City
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy