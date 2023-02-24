Open in App
Libertyville, IL
See more from this location?
FOX 2

Men steal car from Libertyville driveway with 2-year-old boy inside, run over pregnant mother

By Judy WangAndrew SmithDana Rebik,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdfkz_0kz3S84j00

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Lake County deputies are looking for two men they said stole a car Thursday afternoon from a driveway with a two-year-old boy inside and ran over his pregnant mother.

It all started around 3:35 p.m. in the 16000 block of Route 137 in unincorporated Libertyville when the 34-year-old woman got back home. She took one of her kids inside, and when she came back out to get her son, a man tried to get in her car.

Deputies said the man got in the car with the child still inside and left the area with another man driving a white BMW. As the men drove away, one of them ran over the boy’s mother, who is six-months pregnant, and left her with serious injuries.

Top Story: Officer wounded, 1 person dead in St. Clair County, Illinois

The woman was able to call 911 and was later taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The man who stole the car is described as being tall and thin and wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt and a light-green face mask.

A short time later, an employee at a business in the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive in Waukegan called 911 after they saw two vehicles pull into the parking lot and abandon the boy, according to the release.

In the release, the sheriff’s office said deputies tried to call Volkswagen Car-Net to track the vehicle with the boy still inside, but there was a delay because the company wouldn’t do so until they had a reactivation payment.

The vehicle was later located in a parking lot near Casmier Pulaski Drive and Route 43.

Deputies are still looking for the men involved and the BMW they said was stolen recently from a dealership in Waukegan.

The BWM is described as being a 2000s model with a black bumper and has a loud exhaust, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen car are asked to contact Lake County Crime Stoppers.

Tips can also be reported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 847-377-4000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Illinois deputy seriously hurt in crash with driver opening beer
Waukegan, IL2 days ago
Ron DeSantis claims Chicago's crime rate is due to "woke" policies and push to defund police; recruits CPD for Florida
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Illinois State election board probing Darren Bailey’s coordination with political PAC
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 suspects arrested after allegedly committing two robberies of elderly victims in Waukegan
Waukegan, IL2 days ago
Driver opening beer can crashes into Lake Co. Sheriff's deputy, seriously injuring officer
Waukegan, IL2 days ago
Chicago police officer dies after line-of-duty shooting on Southwest Side
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Chicago police officer fatally shot responding to call: Officials
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Chicago police: 2 found shot to death in Chatham apartment
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Multi-County Car Chase Down I-88 Ends With Murder Suspect In Custody
Dekalb, IL4 days ago
Pregnant woman beaten, carjacked, run over in Libertyville
Libertyville, IL6 days ago
Antioch man charged in daytime shootout that was caught on video in Zion
Zion, IL5 days ago
Rockford resident brought to hospital, family left without a home after fire
Rockford, IL5 days ago
4 years in prison for Gurnee man convicted of writing fraudulent check, stealing money from victim in Crystal Lake
Gurnee, IL6 days ago
Oswego Woman Found Dead With Gunshot Wound To Head Identified
Oswego, IL6 days ago
Chicago shooting: 1 shot on Bishop Ford Freeway
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Rockford woman demands removal of neighbor’s tree after ice storm collapse
Rockford, IL6 days ago
26-year-old woman found shot dead inside Northwest Side home: CPD
Chicago, IL9 days ago
Chicago man met woman on dating app, tied her up in his mom's basement and beat her: police
Chicago, IL9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy