Men steal car from Libertyville driveway with 2-year-old boy inside, run over pregnant mother

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Lake County deputies are looking for two men they said stole a car Thursday afternoon from a driveway with a two-year-old boy inside and ran over his pregnant mother.

It all started around 3:35 p.m. in the 16000 block of Route 137 in unincorporated Libertyville when the 34-year-old woman got back home. She took one of her kids inside, and when she came back out to get her son, a man tried to get in her car.

Deputies said the man got in the car with the child still inside and left the area with another man driving a white BMW. As the men drove away, one of them ran over the boy’s mother, who is six-months pregnant, and left her with serious injuries.

The woman was able to call 911 and was later taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The man who stole the car is described as being tall and thin and wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt and a light-green face mask.

A short time later, an employee at a business in the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive in Waukegan called 911 after they saw two vehicles pull into the parking lot and abandon the boy, according to the release.

In the release, the sheriff’s office said deputies tried to call Volkswagen Car-Net to track the vehicle with the boy still inside, but there was a delay because the company wouldn’t do so until they had a reactivation payment.

The vehicle was later located in a parking lot near Casmier Pulaski Drive and Route 43.

Deputies are still looking for the men involved and the BMW they said was stolen recently from a dealership in Waukegan.

The BWM is described as being a 2000s model with a black bumper and has a loud exhaust, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen car are asked to contact Lake County Crime Stoppers.

Tips can also be reported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 847-377-4000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.