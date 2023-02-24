Silverthorne
Change location
See more from this location?
Silverthorne, CO
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s Chris Corning, Jake Canter make it to slopestyle final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Georgia
By Cody Jones,5 days ago
By Cody Jones,5 days ago
While many in the U.S. were sleeping Friday morning, Silverthorne’s Chris Corning and Jake Canter competed in the snowboard slopestyle qualifiers at the International Ski...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0