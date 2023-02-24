Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy lead a field of 27 of the world's top 30 players for 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

We’re headed back to The King’s place.

Bay Hill Club and Lodge is poised to host next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and most of the best players in the world are destined for Orlando.

Defending champion and now World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler leads a stacked field that consists of 27 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. World No. 1 Jon Rahm, fresh of his win at the Genesis Invitational, finished 17th last season in his first start at Bay Hill.

Rory McIlroy, No. 3, has had immense success at Bay Hill throughout his career. He’s finished 13th or better every season since 2017 (six starts).

Find the full fields for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open below.