Latrobe, PA
Tribune-Review

Teens charged after leading state police on high-speed chase down Route 30

By Patrick Varine,

5 days ago
Courtesy of Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office

Three teens were taken into custody after state police said they escaped from Adephoi Village and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Thursday night along the Route 30 eastbound corridor.

State troopers initially responded to a report around 10 p.m. that an employee’s vehicle had been stolen at Technimark, on Devereux Drive in Unity, according to district attorney spokesperson Melanie Jones.

The vehicle was spotted on Route 30 near Greengate Road in Hempfield about an hour later, Jones said, and the driver refused to pull over when approached by police.

Troopers pursued the vehicle for roughly 12 miles east down Route 30 until it turned into the Mount Laurel Plaza in Unity, struck a curb and an embankment and became disabled.

The driver, David Fahy-Glover, 18, of Latrobe, was taken into custody along with both passengers, Jacob Rible, 19, of Latrobe, and a juvenile. Police said Rible also led police on a short foot pursuit before being arrested.

Fahy-Glover and Rible were taken to Westmoreland County Prison.

Fahy-Glover is charged with escape, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless driving, criminal mischief and related traffic charges.

Glover is charged with escape, theft, receiving stolen property and flight to avoid apprehension.

Both are facing a March 13 preliminary hearing in Judge Tamara Mahady’s Unity court.

