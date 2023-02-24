Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

OTR's Mighty Good: Meat n' Three to permanently close

By Molly Schramm,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iu1hr_0kz3IAyK00

An Over-the-Rhine restaurant in the Findlay Market district is permanently closing its doors.

Mighty Good: Meat n' Three announced Friday that its last day of business will be Saturday, March 4. The Findlay Market restaurant did not specify why exactly it is shutting down.

"The thing we want to say first and foremost is — thank you, thank you to all of our loyal customers, our in-town and out-of-town visitors, and our cheerleaders behind the scenes," the restaurant wrote on social media. "We enjoyed every single conversation, took pride in every dish we made, and loved getting to know you and your families."

Mighty Good has been operating out of the Elm Street building since fall 2021. The restaurant serves southern cuisine where customers choose one meat and three sides, but it also offers family-style and vegetarian food options.

Since its inception, Mighty Good has been staffed by students in the Findlay Culinary Training Program, which is a partnership between the Corporation for Findlay Market and CityLink Center. Those in the program have previously been taught for 12 weeks during an externship at Mighty Good.

"Many students spent time at the restaurant, building their skills as they begin their journey in the hospitality world," the restaurant wrote.

Going forward, the culinary program will continue with the CityLink Center, but students will be placed with FC Cincinnati's Levy Group or other restaurant partners.

Mighty Good's closure announcement comes a little over a week after OTR's PearlStar oyster bar abruptly closed alongside downtown Cincinnati's Royce.

READ MORE:
Bru Burger opens Montgomery location within newly developed Montgomery Quarter
Fifty West Brewing Co. to open Deerfield Township Burger Bar with sand volleyball, pickleball courts
Downtown Cincinnati's Royce, Over-the-Rhine's PearlStar abruptly close their doors

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati to host candy shop pop-up bar
Cincinnati, OH22 hours ago
Pepp and Dolores Italian Restaurant in Cincinnati Ohio Review
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
3CDC announces changes to 2023 summer event lineup
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Black-owned businesses in OTR hope to keep growing
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Northside bakery announces closure
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Ten New Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Top 10 Black Owned Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio. First list of 3
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
5 New Restaurants coming to Cincinnati, Ohio and Newport Kentucky (With a bonus)
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
February restaurant news: 8 coming soon, 2 open, 1 reopening
Dayton, OH1 day ago
One of Greater Cincinnati's fastest-growing companies moves to larger HQ
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Graeter’s launches limited edition March ice cream flavor, pastry
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
3 Cincinnati hotels, 2 restaurants get Four Diamond rating on AAA list
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Two Cincinnati Restaurants Awarded Four Diamond Status on AAA List
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center named best history museum in U.S.
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Ford Garage Restaurant Review! We love this Restaurant
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
REMINISCING: Step Back In Time With Old Footage Of Cincinnati's Incline
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Bye bye Bearcat: Iconic UC statue going into storage for years
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
A new area code is coming to Cincinnati region: What to know
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Two arrested after Cincinnati city manager's vehicle was stolen
Cincinnati, OH22 hours ago
Bockfest-ivities start with bonfire and pageant
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
17-year-old shot Wednesday evening at Roselawn Sports Complex
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Court docs: Woman accused of stealing from multiple Ulta stores in Cincinnati area
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
'Tough summer': Part of Loveland Bike trail to close during peak season
Loveland, OH2 days ago
We talk to Terry Horton, who says his North Avondale property was undervalued due to appraisal discrimination
Cincinnati, OH11 hours ago
283 area code to be given out to new numbers in 513 region starting in April
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
New Starbucks and Panda Express Set to Open in Hamilton Next Week
Hamilton, OH4 days ago
VIDEO: Middletown tornado flings debris into the sky
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati Home + Garden Show returns for 54th year, to feature HGTV star
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Mikesell’s to hold discount sale in Dayton
Dayton, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy