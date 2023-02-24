OTR's Mighty Good: Meat n' Three to permanently close

An Over-the-Rhine restaurant in the Findlay Market district is permanently closing its doors.

Mighty Good: Meat n' Three announced Friday that its last day of business will be Saturday, March 4. The Findlay Market restaurant did not specify why exactly it is shutting down.

"The thing we want to say first and foremost is — thank you, thank you to all of our loyal customers, our in-town and out-of-town visitors, and our cheerleaders behind the scenes," the restaurant wrote on social media. "We enjoyed every single conversation, took pride in every dish we made, and loved getting to know you and your families."

Mighty Good has been operating out of the Elm Street building since fall 2021. The restaurant serves southern cuisine where customers choose one meat and three sides, but it also offers family-style and vegetarian food options.

Since its inception, Mighty Good has been staffed by students in the Findlay Culinary Training Program, which is a partnership between the Corporation for Findlay Market and CityLink Center. Those in the program have previously been taught for 12 weeks during an externship at Mighty Good.

"Many students spent time at the restaurant, building their skills as they begin their journey in the hospitality world," the restaurant wrote.

Going forward, the culinary program will continue with the CityLink Center, but students will be placed with FC Cincinnati's Levy Group or other restaurant partners.

Mighty Good's closure announcement comes a little over a week after OTR's PearlStar oyster bar abruptly closed alongside downtown Cincinnati's Royce.

