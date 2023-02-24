Steven Jackson set for arraignment on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating a police officer

Caddo Parish commissioner, Steven Jackson will be arraigned in the Bossier Parish Court on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for allegedly falsely impersonating a police officer. This arraignment comes after a Bill of Information was submitted to the courts on Feb. 23.

The Bill of Information said Jackson did "equip a motor vehicle with lights and sirens to simulate law enforcement with intent to injure, defraud, obtain or secure any special privilege or advantages. "

On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, Jackson turned himself into the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office after a felony arrest warrant was filed against him for impersonating a police officer.

During a press conference held on Jan. 9, Jackson said that on Nov. 29, 2022, he was approached by a Bossier City Police detective for alleged involvement in an incident that occurred in Bossier Parish.

It was reported that on Nov. 4, 2022, Bossier City Police received a complaint alleging that an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business’s parking lot in the 3100 block of Airline Drive.

Through a lengthy investigation, detectives determined that Jackson was the individual who identified himself as a member of law enforcement.

