Pflugerville librarian: Have some Pfun at library during spring break

Make the Pflugerville Public Library part of your spring break plans with special guests and fun activities all week long. Please note that many programs require advance registration. Registration for youth events begins one week in advance.

Our special guests kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, with Wildlife on the Move, a fun and educational live animal presentation featuring unique and fascinating critters from around the world. All ages are welcome to this event.

Senior Crafternoon at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 13, features a terrarium activity. We’ll be using glass jars, small plants and decorations to make a mini plant habitat. Those 55 and older may register for the event beginning on March 1.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, March 13, you can bring your family to Family Craft Night to decorate small wood birdhouse planters. This program is recommended for ages 5 and older.

On Tuesday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m., bring the whole family to learn about Africa. Kenyan-born storyteller Elizabeth Kahura will share some Swahili, music and dance with authentic instruments, and various African cultures and wildlife.

If you run a small business, register for SCORE Austin’s workshop, Getting Started with Squarespace, at noon on Wednesday, March 15. This installment will be taught by Nicole Kurtz. Nicole will introduce the different website template options, explain how to create and set up an account and how to enter basic settings. Registration is required for this event and is currently open.

On Wednesday, March 15 at 4:30 p.m., tweens (ages 8-12) can join special guest Kim Lehman, as she brings the Buzz about Bees. This hands-on program will ignite the excitement of learning by combining audience participation with music and props while describing honeybees and their vital role in the world. Tweens will learn about biology, the workings of a beehive and the importance of pollination. Hands-on activities include honey tasting, bee body parts, comb rubbing, rolling a beeswax candle and more.

On Thursday, March 16th at 2 p.m., come join cowgirl storyteller, Ramblin’ Rita, for some terrific Texas Tales. This cowgirl has traveled from the deserts of West Texas to the shores of the Gulf Coast and boy howdy, has she picked up some mighty tall tales along the way. Even better than that, she brings brave buckaroos up from the audience to help her act out her Wild West stories. So, dust off your 10-gallon hat and saddle up for storytelling fun as big as Texas. All ages are welcome to join us for some rip, roaring fun!

Gardeners are welcome to join us for our spring plant swap on Saturday, March 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All ages are welcome to attend, and registration is not required. The Travis County Master Gardeners Association will be in attendance with their plant clinic. Stop by their booth to get all your gardening questions answered and enjoy a fun activity. The first 75 attendees will receive a set of gardening hand tools from the library (one per family, please).

Those with some downtime should take the opportunity to write a poem for submission to our annual Poetry Contest. All month long, adults can send a poem to Meg at margaretm@pflugervilletx.gov. Winners will be chosen during National Poetry Month in April and prizes will be available thanks to the Friends of the Pflugerville Library.

Spring Break will wrap up with our eighth annual Pet Pfest on Saturday March 18th from 2-4 p.m. Meet your new best friend from the Pflugerville Animal Welfare Service, House Rabbit Resource Network, or the Central Texas Feline Rescue. Attendees will enjoy learning about having Mini Horses as pets from 2 Bleats and a Neigh Farm and meet a variety of our scaly friends from the Austin Reptile Show. Other activities include balloon animals from Reada Rabbit, crafts for all ages, giveaways and a pet costume contest.

All abilities are welcome at the library. If you need special accommodations, please contact staff in advance. Check the library’s calendar for the latest information on registration for programs and events at library.pflugervilletx.gov/events-classes/event-calendar.

We hope to see you this spring break!

Melissa Grzybowski is the head of youth services for the Pflugerville Public Library.