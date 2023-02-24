Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

State Hospital murder suspect indicted

By Larry Statser,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlMcG_0kz3Hxom00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A suspect accused of beating and kicking another client to death at the North Texas State Hospital in December has been indicted for murder by a grand jury.

23-year-old Johnny Rivera is charged with assaulting 57-year-old Maricio Garcia on November 20 last year.

Local News: 2 dead in Graham electrical accident, victims identified

Garcia died from his injuries November 30, and Rivera was arrested December 2 when police received results of the autopsy showing Garcia died from blunt force trauma. The indictment alleges Rivera kicked Garcia in the head and or stomped or punched him in the head, causing his death.

Rivera is jailed on $1,000,000 bond. The case was filed as Wichita Falls’ 16th and last homicide of 2022.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita Falls, TX newsLocal Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls woman charged with injury to a child
Wichita Falls, TX21 hours ago
Forensic scientists, officers set to testify on 4th day of James Staley trial
Fort Worth, TX7 hours ago
Man charged with a false statement on how son suffered life threatening injuries
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Defense continues to grill lead investigator into Wilder McDaniel’s death
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Third day of testimony concludes in James Staley capital murder trial
Wichita Falls, TX20 hours ago
Amber Campisi takes stand in day 3 of James Staley murder trial
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
WCSO address inappropriate officer inmate relationships
Wichita Falls, TX20 hours ago
Lead detective into Wilder McDaniel’s death takes the stand in James Staley trial
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Customer stabbed after intervening in disturbance at gas station
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Police: Burglar kicks door in for drink of milk
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Crime Stoppers asking public’s help in solving burglary
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
350 witnesses called for James Staley murder trial
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Wilder McDaniel’s crib wheeled into courtroom on day 2 of James Staley trial
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Car flips in wreck on Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Watch: Car Almost Hits Pedestrians in Wichita Falls, Texas
Wichita Falls, TX23 hours ago
Vehicle hits pole in wreck on Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Victim identified in U.S. 287 wreck near brick plant
Henrietta, TX2 days ago
Campaign to manage outstanding court cases begins
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Wilder McDaniel timeline leading up to Staley trial
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Mom arrested for assault at daughter’s workplace
Burkburnett, TX6 days ago
WFFD responds to Jaqueline Road fire
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
UPDATE: Missing person found
Lawton, OK1 day ago
2 dead in Graham electrical accident, victims identified
Graham, TX5 days ago
Owner of Burkburnett pet shop charged with animal cruelty
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Wichita Falls, TX7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy