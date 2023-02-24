Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Mrs. Gourmet Cha Cha hoping to have the recipe for success

By John Ciolino,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UzXWq_0kz3GXNt00

“Culture in a jar,” said Edward Pruitt, Co-owner of Cha Cha.

When people migrated from the south to the north. They brought all their different recipes and one of those was Cha Cha.

“It’s all vegetables. We would make Cha Cha every fall, we would crank it by hand,” said Edward.

It’s a relish condiment sauce.

“Well, you can eat it with greens, kale, cabbages, corn, eggs, hotdogs, hamburgers, tacos burritos, tuna salad, chicken, baked beans, shrimp, fish. So, in other words, it goes with just about anything,” said Edward.

Ed and Linda Pruitt love the tradition of taking fresh vegetables and turning them into the pickle condiment called Cha Cha. Cha Cha is authentically African American cuisine but more importantly to the couple is preserving Ed’s late mothers' recipe.

For years they were content making the recipe in their kitchen until a college class inspired the couple to turn Cha Cha into a family business.

“I was like, I know what I’m going to do, start a business in poundcake. I told my husband what I wanted to do, and he was like no you need to make my mother’s Cha Cha recipe,” said Linda.

Mrs. Pruitt ‘s gourmet Cha Cha is the first commercially produced Cha Cha in the city of Detroit, now being made at Feast Detroit’s commercial kitchens.

The Pruitts have been spreading the word on Cha Cha with tastings and demos.

"It enhances the flavoring of whatever you’re eating. It really pumps it up."

Taking a major step forward by getting it on the shelves at Meijer stores.

“I am so excited to see Mrs. Pruitt's Cha Cha in all the Meijer stores in five states,” said Linda."Our heritage should not be left behind."

Mrs. Pruitt’s recipe can be traced back to the early 1800s.

“Cha Cha means nothing ever wasted,” said Linda. “They had nothing, they wasted nothing.”

Ed’s mother who passed away at the age of 95 considered the recipe her legacy.

"She would be proud, I know that."

Bringing the flavor of history and her life to a store shelf.

"We have to tell the story about Cha Cha and its rich history."

“Cha Cha from now,” said Edward as he waved goodbye.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Witchcraft cocktail bar 'The Black Salt' opens this week in Hamtramck
Hamtramck, MI1 day ago
Paw Patrol Live!, music and whiskey festivals coming to Detroit this weekend
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Adam Sandler bringing comedy tour to Detroit this spring
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Get ready to delight in Dearborn’s food scene; Restaurant Week starts March 3
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
Baobab Fare chef wins 'Chopped,' tells immigration story
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Detroit group working to connect people of color to nature
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Detroit’s Southern Smokehouse is a soul food hidden gem
Detroit, MI7 days ago
Mo Pop Festival won't happen in 2023 but 'this is not a goodbye'
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Local girl facing health challenges gets creative to help other kids
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
This is the last week to skate at The Rink at Campus Martius
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Nine Famous People You May See in Livonia, Michigan This Week
Livonia, MI3 days ago
Detroit Institute of Arts named best art museum in the U.S.
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit sues Perfecting Church for failing to complete megachurch
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Maurice Salad is a Michigan classic
Detroit, MI10 days ago
Detroit Coffee shop closes its doors after receiving 10-page threatening letter
Detroit, MI1 day ago
A Black History Month roundtable at WGPR
Detroit, MI3 days ago
First Black-owned television station WGPR dates back 50 years in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Randy Wimbley Leaving FOX 2 Detroit: Where Is the Reporter Going?
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Downtown Job Fair hosting dozens of employers with 1,000+ openings in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit couple loses everything in house fire, their daughter 2 days later
Detroit, MI4 days ago
How long does food stay good in refrigerator without power? What to know
Detroit, MI7 days ago
Metro community reacts to the death of longtime Channel 7 sportscaster Don Shane
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Funeral service set for famed Motown songwriter Barrett Strong
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Red Wings trade Tyler Bertuzzi to Boston Bruins for draft picks
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Abandoned for Decades: Catholic High School in Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Sandra Walter, Wife and Mother, Worked as a School Psychologist at Saline Area Schools
Ann Arbor, MI7 days ago
Woman with schizophrenia missing after leaving Detroit home last week
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Ford to resume production of F-150 Lightning on March 13
Dearborn, MI1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy