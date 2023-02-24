Open in App
Ross County, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Ohio woman faces prison time for stealing nearly $40K from sheriff’s office

By Sarah Szilagy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8yzX_0kz3G3Ea00

JACKSON, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A Ross County Sheriff’s Office employee will face two and a half years in prison for stealing $38,000 in concealed handgun license fees.

Auditor of State Keith Farber said in a press release that Cheryl Brady was convicted Friday of theft in office, a third-degree felony. She pled guilty to the charge in December after an investigation by the auditor’s office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that she had pocketed at least $37,964 in cash payments to the sheriff’s office.

Man with knife at drive-through robs southern Ohio bank, police say

Brady will have to repay the stolen funds as well as $7,728.50 in audit costs. She has been permanently banned from holding public office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Cheers Too double murder suspect faces judge
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Police: Suicidal woman killed by deputy in Circleville on Saturday
Circleville, OH22 hours ago
Double murder suspect released from jail days before northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ross County – Man Arrested for Two Days of Scooter Thefts from Walmart
Chillicothe, OH9 hours ago
Police searching for teen accused of shooting an 11-year-old girl
Columbus, OH5 hours ago
20 hour police operation results in numerous arrests, seizing of drugs and weapons
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Two west Columbus drug houses served court orders by city attorney’s office
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio father and son beat up teenage boy over harmless driving mishap, sheriff says
Hillsboro, OH1 day ago
Pickaway County – Woman Sentenced to Prison for Theft after Possession of a Toilet and Sink from Trailer
Orient, OH1 day ago
Woman sentenced for stealing $1.4 million from Hilliard nursing facility
Hilliard, OH1 day ago
Man lured into garage, robbed in west Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio police looking for ‘habitual shoplifter’ after store theft
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Dog dragged behind a truck in Chillicothe; police investigate
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Ohio officer’s arrest nets $440,000 settlement
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus police hit robbery suspect with cruiser
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Two sets of remains in Ohio cold cases are identified, with a plea for tips about one leading to a break in the other
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Two Ohio victims identified in cold cases
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Grand Jury returns indictments
Portsmouth, OH2 days ago
Ohio Police Struggle to Explain Why Cops Targeted a Black Motorist Before Shooting At Him 6 Times; Video Shows One Officer Knew the Driver’s Name Before the Stop
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Family files lawsuit against a Chillicothe nursing home
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Suspected drugs found in car, pants after Ross County traffic stop
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Former nurse sentenced in death of Ohio nursing home resident
Lewis Center, OH3 days ago
One person injured during drive-by-shooting in southeast Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus small business owner victim of check scam
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus man sentenced in online-romance, money-laundering scam
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Two dead, one injured in overnight shooting in northeast Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy