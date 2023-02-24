Tesla catches fire twice after crashing into Scottsdale building

A Tesla caught fire after it crashed into a building in Scottsdale on Friday morning, then caught fire again as crews tried to tow it away from the scene.

Crews originally responded to the area of Paradise Lane and Scottsdale Road at about 8 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a building.

After crashing, the Tesla caught on fire, to which the Scottsdale Fire Department responded.

Scottsdale police spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Quon told The Arizona Republic that two occupants were inside the vehicle when it crashed, but reported no life-threatening injuries.

After the initial fire was controlled, the Tesla was then towed away from the scene, ultimately igniting again. The second fire, which happened near southbound Scottsdale Road at the Greenway Hayden Loop, caused the roadway to close with no estimated time to reopen. Scottsdale police later added on Twitter that northbound Scottsdale Road was closed as well.

Scottsdale fire crews once again responded to extinguish the Tesla, and the tow truck driver sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to a local hospital.

The causes of the fires have not been determined, Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Joe Huggins told The Republic.

No other information was released.