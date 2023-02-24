College Football's Most Unclear QB Situations in Spring 2023

Whatever style a team plays and whatever changes come to offensive game-planning, the quarterback position will always be the most important in college football.

As a school's quarterback goes, often times its offense goes, and as its offense goes, so goes its College Football Playoff and national championship hopes.

This year's NFL Draft class will take some of the nation's premier players at the position out of the college ranks.

C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, Bryce Young at Alabama, Stetson Bennett at Georgia, Sean Clifford at Penn State, Will Levis at Kentucky, and Anthony Richardson at Florida are all turning pro, among many others.

Who does that leave to take the helm at the most important teams this season?

College Football's Most Unclear QB Situations Ahead of 2023 Spring Practice

Ohio State

Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are Ohio State's options

The loss of C.J. Stroud could have reverberations around the Buckeyes' otherwise brilliant offense in what will be a crucial season for the program, with a more critical gaze around head coach Ryan Day after two straight losses to Michigan.

Kyle McCord is the consensus favorite to succeed Stroud as the starter under center as he has more seniority by being around the program for a few seasons.

Devin Brown, the third-string quarterback a year ago, is also very much in the race and Day said he's going into spring football with a completely open mind.

Florida

Graham Mertz comes down from Wisconsin

Despite many draft analysts saying he should have waited another year, Anthony Richardson elected to leave Florida and head to the NFL Draft.

With him goes a talent that, while he struggled building consistent tape throwing the ball, boasts incredible athletic upside and is a well-established rusher.

Jaden Rashada was supposed to be in the mix here, but the 2023 recruit backed out of his UF pledge amid conflicts surrounding an NIL deal worth a reported $13 million.

That leaves two options for the Gators to lean on: Graham Mertz, a transfer from Wisconsin, and Jack Miller, the one-time Ohio State hopeful.

Miller is low on experience, but Mertz has four years behind him with the Badgers, throwing for 5,405 yards with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, numbers that don't fly off the page, but he should have more athletic options to work with at Florida than he had in the Big Ten.

Stanford

It's a new day for the Stanford football program after head coach David Shaw stepped down and the school brought in Troy Taylor as his successor.

Taylor's biggest job building the Cardinal's offense is to locate a successor at quarterback, too, after Tanner McKee elected to go into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ashton Daniels enters his sophomore season with limited experience, rushing for three touchdowns in 10 games. Ari Patu threw nine passes a year ago and two of them went for touchdowns.

One wild card in the picture is true freshman Myles Jackson, a three-star prospect from Long Beach who re-classified to 2023 in order to pledge to Stanford, his dream school.

Tennessee

Big Orange posted the unchallenged No. 1 offense in college football a year ago thanks in large part to the work of Hendon Hooker, but with the signal caller heading to the draft, that leaves Josh Heupel with a potentially program-defining decision.

Joe Milton comes into the spring as the favorite to succeed Hooker under center and with some real promise: he passed for 10 touchdowns with no interceptions in limited action a year ago, and hit 68% of his throws with three scores in the Orange Bowl win over Clemson.

Milton has a big arm, but his inability to play a more polished game got him benched back in 2021, but his bowl game tape is a positive step forward, but is it enough to definitively beat out 2023 five-star pledge Nico Iamaleava?

Alabama

It's a year of turnover for the Crimson Tide at important positions, including quarterback after the departure of Bryce Young, the school's fourth Heisman Trophy winner.

Currently favored to take Young's place is Jalen Milroe, who started for Alabama against Texas A&M when Young was injured and stepped in during the Arkansas game when the starter went down again.

Milroe completed a shade under 59 percent of his passes in those appearances, throwing three of his five TD passes in the A&M game, and running for 91 yards with two all-purpose scored against the Razorbacks.

But watch for Ty Simpson to make an impression during spring football. A former five-star prospect and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, Simpson is a traditional pocket passer who can run the run-pass option.

