Carr Center art exhibition honoring Black women extended into March

The Carr Center has a long history of presenting both visual and performing arts in Detroit, and its latest art exhibition has been extended for an extra week due to popularity.

“MUSÈ,” a show featuring works by metro Detroit artist Austen Brantley, will now close Saturday, March 4 instead of its original Feb. 25 closing date. The closing party planned for Friday, Feb. 24, however, is still scheduled for 6-9 p.m., with a talk by the artist scheduled for 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the Carr Center’s studio inside the Park Shelton, 15 E. Kirby St., and is free to attend.

The 27-year-old, self-taught sculptor drew from the Black women who inspired him for “MUSÈ.”

“A lot of these (pieces) are modeled from real people that I know,” Brantley said. “A lot of them are my friends, some are people that I’ve met and dated. My sculptures are reminiscent of life experiences I’ve had with them. I feel like every interaction I have with anybody that I meet, they teach me something I’m supposed to learn from them, and I cultivate that into my work.”

Exhibition curator Tia Nichols said the works glorify and empower women.

“This exhibition is Austen bringing these dreamscapes and these women to life, and it also includes drawings and paintings," Nichols said. "Austen never shows two-dimensional work, so this is a rare occasion for most people who are able to visit the space and see the work.”

Brantley is currently working on sculptures for the cities of Detroit, Royal Oak and Berkley. For Detroit: a piece honoring Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson, a revered Detroit native who died at age 100 last summer. For Royal Oak, a sculpture of one of the first Black families that settled there, a group of runaway slaves who became early property owners in the city. For Berkley, a sculpture of two Black teenagers walking to school together.

“I really love public art,” Brantley said, “because it’s a way to say something to future generations about what we’re going through right now.”

Contact Free Press arts and culture reporter Duante Beddingfield at dbeddingfield@freepress.com.