Court records show SCORPION unit supervisor previously reprimanded

One of the four supervisors of the Memphis Police Department's now-defunct SCORPION Unit had been suspended, sanctioned and received a verbal reprimand in separate internal investigations into "a domestic violence situation," an unnecessary use-of-force incident and personal conduct violation, Lucas Finton reports in this story.

Lt. Dewayne Maurice Smith confirmed in testimony in a 2017 drug case he had received the punishments. Federal prosecutors would later dismiss the case after a judge found the testimony of Smith and another detective unreliable.

Following a 20-year career that spanned multiple positions and areas of influence, Ken Moody is leaving Memphis city government, where he most recently served as a special assistant to Mayor Jim Strickland, Micaela Watts reports in this story.

Moody, a life-long resident raised in South Memphis, will return to his alma mater at the University of Memphis, according to the city. There, Moody will serve as the new director of local relations and partnerships in the university's government relations department, working under department chief Katie VanLandingham. Moody's last day in the city job is March 3.

A former youth pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church in Shelby County pleaded guilty Friday to 13 sex-related crimes involving children in Benton County, Arkansas, according to Nathan Smith, the prosecuting attorney, Katherine Burgess reports in this story.

Keenan Maurice Hord received 60 years for the crimes but will be eligible for parole in 15. He must also register as a sex offender and have no unsupervised contact with any children, including his own, Smith said.

If you are still looking for something to do today, filmmaker Mike McCarthy on Saturday is presenting his latest work, "Beatnik Manor," at the Malco Studio on the Square.

The movie is a documentary, culled from footage captured in the early 1970s by puckish bohemian artist John McIntire and his students at the now-closed Memphis College of Art in Overton Park, John Beifuss has the details in this story.

McCarthy, a pioneer of Memphis do-it-yourself filmmaking whose previous projects include such titles as "Damselvis, Daughter of Helvis" and "Teenage Tupelo.

Springtime in the Bluff City means that the concert calendar will be heating up, and March will see a wide array of notable shows, from music to comedy, coming to local stages, from Downtown to Midtown, Southaven to Germantown, Bob Mehr reports in this story for subscribers.

The upcoming schedule of events includes farewell tours by blues icons to Christian music festivals, New Jack Swing reunions to unique jazz pairings. Here are 11 shows coming to Memphis in March that we think you won't want to miss.

The Memphis Tigers were nursing a two-point lead with less than 90 seconds left in a Thursday game at Wichita State with a lot riding on it – NCAA Tournament prospects and a first-round bye at next month’s AAC Tournament – so the play had to end with star point guard Kendric Davis, right?

Wrong. When Davis left his feet (the right one still very shaky considering he sprained that ankle so badly only seven days earlier that he was convinced it would end his season), he got three Shockers defenders to commit to stopping whatever they thought he was going to do next. But, in mid-air, Memphis’ maestro slung a two-handed, overhead dart back out to freshman Johnathan Lawson who delivered the 3-point dagger in the team's 83-78 win, Jason Munz reports in this story for subscribers on how Lawson has swiftly become a go-to guy for the Tigers.

