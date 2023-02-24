Another front to bring strong winds, chance for storms to West Texas

A quick-moving storm system passing through the area over the weekend will bring a return of high winds — and for the Rolling Plains and eastern Panhandle, the potential for some precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

"The storm is going to move really quickly," said Harrison Sincavage, a forecaster with NWS Lubbock. "On Saturday evening, it's going to be centered over the Desert Southwest — Southwestern Arizona — and then by Sunday evening, if the computer guidance is correct, it's going to be moving over head here — that's how fast this thing is moving.

"Even if we don't get the storm, we're looking at the possibility of another high wind event — basically a carbon copy of what we saw Wednesday," Sincavage added.

Western portions of Panhandle will see stronger winds Sunday, while eastern portions will see a higher chance for storms and precipitation.

"These strong winds are due a surface front moving west to east across the Panhandles with strong winds on the backside of the front," reads a statement from the weather service in Amarillo. "The eastern Panhandles may get strong wind gusts from thunderstorms, but the central and western Panhandles will have the highest chances for prolonged strong winds and high gusts from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night."

There's a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms around Amarillo Sunday, increasing to 50 percent in the eastern portions of the Panhandle and decrease to 20 percent toward the west.

"Given how fast the storms are going to be moving there is a possibility that they could be severe, but we're looking at the possibility of damaging winds more than anything else," Sincavage said.

Looking into next week, the region can expect temperature highs fluctuating between the low-60s and high-70s.