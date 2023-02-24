Open in App
Decatur, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Former employees file class-action lawsuit against Akorn for WARN Act violation

By Danny Connolly,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UU13x_0kz3Ednn00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — They were left laid off from their jobs with hardly a moment’s notice. Their paychecks and benefits gone with no warning. Now, they are taking legal action.

Four former employees of Akorn Pharmaceuticals are suing the company in federal court for damages in a lawsuit filed Thursday. It’s a class-action lawsuit, meaning more employees could sign on as well.

Around 450 employees were laid-off from the Decatur production facilities. They learned of their lay-offs in a company-wide video call Wednesday.

Akorn Pharmaceuticals announces bankruptcy, lays off hundreds in Decatur

Akorn’s former CEO said while the company could pay workers for any unused time off, they could not provide severance packages to their employees.

“Plaintiffs were not provided 60 days’ written notice of their employment loss or the
nationwide shuttering of Defendant’s U.S. locations,” the lawsuit reads. “Thus, Plaintiffs and all others similarly situated, have suffered injury from Defendant’s violations of the WARN Act.”

According to an official with the Illinois Department of Labor, Akorn filed a state WARN notification with the Department Wednesday evening. IDOL said they would start investigating the company “immediately”.

The Decatur community has been hosting workforce development workshops and job fairs for affected workers since they were laid off.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Illinois sheriffs take sides against the state in federal gun ban lawsuit
Springfield, IL1 day ago
State Police announce new funding for firearm enforcement
Springfield, IL4 hours ago
Central Illinois doctor reacts to Eli Lilly’s plans to cut insulin prices
Champaign, IL18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rivian and contractor face federal race discrimination lawsuit
Normal, IL1 day ago
Activists call for crisis pregnancy center accountability, asking Urbana City Council for help
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Bill would enhance penalties against people who harm DCFS workers on the job
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Springfield EMS murder trial: State’s Attorney files new motion
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Akorn fallout: Local businesses impacted by unexpected closure
Decatur, IL1 day ago
Here's what could happen if the UAW and Caterpillar don't reach an agreement on a new contract
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Decatur school district cracks down on violence, expels students
Decatur, IL18 hours ago
U of I Police report two students fall victim to social media scams
Urbana, IL2 hours ago
State Farm announced 2022 financial results
Bloomington, IL2 days ago
$2M in ARPA funds going to new Urbana Park District health and wellness center
Urbana, IL1 day ago
New UI program connecting entrepreneurs with alumni, creating new jobs and companies
Champaign, IL19 hours ago
EIU faculty, staff union voting on strike after year at bargaining table
Charleston, IL2 days ago
Champaign man found guilty in 2017 murder of two Danville men
Danville, IL2 days ago
ARPA funding allocation finalized by City of Urbana
Urbana, IL2 days ago
New John Deere facility coming to Mattoon
Mattoon, IL19 hours ago
Shortening the workweek? U of I professor says yes
Champaign, IL2 days ago
BET founder, U of I graduate breaks barriers
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Sheriff: Person arrested following bomb threats at Tuscola schools
Tuscola, IL21 hours ago
DPS approves new assistant Superintendent postion
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Champaign shooting victim responds to suspect’s arrest
Champaign, IL1 hour ago
Crime Stoppers looking for tips in Springfield shots-fired incident
Springfield, IL48 minutes ago
Illinois quick hits: Pole vaulter Bob Richards passes away; Caterpillar reaches deal with union
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Horse sold for $110,000 at Gordyville auction
Gifford, IL1 day ago
Marisa’s Purpose Faith, Hope and Love educating parents and youth on dangers of drugs, vaping, and alcohol abuse
Monticello, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy