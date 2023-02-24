Open in App
Pine Bluff, AR
KARK 4 News

Pine Bluff residents react to third homicide of the year

By Rylie Birdwell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6bBf_0kz3Dq4D00

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A shooting that ended with a car crash in Pine Bluff left one person dead and another injured late Thursday night.

The incident happened when officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department received a call of a car that crashed into a telephone pole.

Pine Bluff police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting before car crash

Rain trickled down, and cars slowly rolled by at the site where one man lost his life.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” Philander Green, a man who lives in the area said.

According to Pine Bluff police, late Thursday night two men were shot while driving in their car.

“It was around ten something, I heard three or four shots that’s about all I heard,” Green said.

Philander Green said he heard the gun shots.

“It didn’t sound like it was too far, it didn’t sound like it was, at the time you know, it wasn’t far,” Green stated.

Police said the car crashed into the telephone pole at the intersection of Third and Hutchinson.

When police arrived, they found one man dead and another one injured.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital.

“It’s unfortunate you know, and I don’t know, there is so much stuff going on now, you just have to be really careful,” Green said.

Camden community reacting to teen shot and killed on the way home from school

Green has lived in the area all his life, and he said this type of situation isn’t shocking.

“It used to be pretty quiet when I was growing up and things have kind of gotten carried away,” Green said. “There is so much crime and stuff going on now, shootings and stuff, people getting hurt and possibly killed.”

Pine Bluff Police Department said this is the third homicide of the year, and they are still looking for any information about a possible suspect in this case.

If you have any information, contact the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

