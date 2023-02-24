Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

More than 30 officers with Columbus Division of Police promoted

By Anna Hoffman,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vikvw_0kz3CtSv00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Thirty-two officers with the Columbus Division of Police received promotions Friday.

The division welcomed 15 new deputy chiefs, four commanders, nine lieutenants, and four sergeants — who were part of the largest group of sworn-in personnel to be promoted at once in Columbus police history.

After four departures of veteran deputy chiefs in January, with more than 100 years of knowledge among them, Columbus police dealt with a number of vacancies. Those leaving also received a $500,000 buyout from the city.

This class has some of the youngest officers to be promoted to their new ranks, but Chief Bryant said she is confident in her choices. The four new deputy chiefs — Robert Sagle, Elrico Alli II, Nick Konves and Timothy Myers — said they are ready to take on the challenge.

“They have been ready for this, and they are absolutely ready to fill those rolls,” Bryant said.

Bryant said in addition to their time in their prior roles, they have also filled in after the four January departures.

“We are excited about what they are going to bring to these new roles,” Bryant said.

Sagle, a 22-year veteran of the division, is now the deputy chief for three different sections. Sagle said he knows he has big shoes to fill, looks forward to shaping the future of the division.

“We also have the ability to kind of define the role the way we see it, and the way we see it moving forward, which I think is an opportunity,” he said.

Sagle said he is thankful.

“Everyday I strive to be a better leader and a better person and everything, and so as I learn what my day-to-day is, I just want to make sure that I do it to the best of my abilities, so that the people I work around have confidence in me,” Sagle said.

Myers will now be the youngest deputy chief in history, and more than a dozen others who were promoted have less than a decade of experience with the division. But Bryant, once a new deputy chief herself, said she does not look at that as a bad thing.

“As you can see, I am here now,” Bryant said. “What you have is the ability to infuse new ideas, infuse new concepts, and be able to have that cultural shift that you are looking for.”

Columbus police have also struggled with recruitment in 2023, a common theme among other law enforcement agencies in the area. Recruiting has been an issue for police this year as well as other law enforcement agencies in the area.

Bryant said they did not promote to fill all the positions they were down, but they promoted to fill the positions they need.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Columbus police restructuring patrol zones to better serve neighborhoods
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Man lured into garage, robbed in west Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Morrow County suspect embarked on Columbus crime spree before fatal shooting: police
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Car crashes into Taft's Brewpourium near downtown Columbus
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
Columbus gun owners have until summer to dispose of large capacity magazines
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Police: Suicidal woman killed by deputy in Circleville on Saturday
Circleville, OH22 hours ago
Two injured in South Linden shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Stolen Kia crashes into Columbus police car, hospitalizing officer
Columbus, OH2 days ago
South Carolina woman pumping gas in Ohio is shot, killed by robber before he’s shot by motorist, authorities say
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Two dead, one injured in overnight shooting in northeast Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Residents near Westgate Park want more help from Columbus police after fight, gunshots
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus small business owner victim of check scam
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Cheers Too double murder suspect faces judge
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Double murder suspect released from jail days before northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Child hospitalized after west Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Two west Columbus drug houses served court orders by city attorney’s office
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio officer’s arrest nets $440,000 settlement
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio celebrates 220th birthday on Statehood Day
Columbus, OH1 day ago
One person injured during drive-by-shooting in southeast Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio police looking for ‘habitual shoplifter’ after store theft
Columbus, OH2 days ago
$500,000 bond set for woman charged with injuring Ohio trooper in I-71 crash
Columbus, OH2 days ago
19-year-old carjacking suspect charged
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Man and woman killed in Morrow County shootings identified by sheriff
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus police hit robbery suspect with cruiser
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus archaeologists excavate 19th century human remains near Ohio market
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Grand jury finds evidence of man trafficking fentanyl
Charleston, WV22 hours ago
Police searching for teen accused of shooting an 11-year-old girl
Columbus, OH5 hours ago
Hours-long search in Pike County woods finds suspect in attempted abduction
Waverly, OH3 hours ago
Crews demolish Downtown Columbus North Market's parking lot
Columbus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy