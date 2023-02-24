Frazier’s ‘Restore the Vote’ bill passes in legislature

The Minnesota House and Senate have approved a bill to restore the voting rights of convicted felons after they have served court-imposed jail time.

House bill HF 28, authored by Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope) and 34 others, passed the House Feb. 2 on a 71-59 vote.

Senate companion bill SF26 was introduced by Sen. Bobby Joe Champion (DFL-Minneapolis) and passed Feb. 21 on a 35-30 vote.

Per the bill, individuals with a felony conviction will only have their right to vote suspended while they are incarcerated. Previously, voting rights were suspended from individuals until the felony sentence expired or was discharged. This included individuals released from prison, but on probation, parole or supervised release, or paying off court-imposed fines.

The law will is scheduled to take effect July 1.

Frazier, referred to as a “chief author” for the House bill, remarked on the “Restore the Vote” legislation upon hearing of the Senate’s passage.

“As we reflect on our history as a state and nation, we must acknowledge that voter disenfranchisement has been used as a tool to limit and restrict historically underserved and marginalized communities’ participation in the political process,” Frazier said. “I am proud of Senator Bobby Joe Champion and Minnesota DFLers making it clear, voting is not a privilege for some, it’s a right for everyone.”

A press conference before the Senate vote, hosted by Restore the Vote Minnesota, saw the likes of Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Secretary of State Steve Simon voicing support for the legislation.

“This is a bill that has been in the making for a very, very long time,” Flanagan said. She noted that in the 2018 election, 6% of Black Minnesotans and 9% of Native American Minnesotans were unable to vote due to a felony conviction.

At the conference, figures ranged from 50,000-55,000 on just how many Minnesotans would have their ability to vote restored if the legislation was successful.

Simon offered his rationale as to why the legislation was needed.

“If a judge or a jury ... has heard the testimony, has examined the circumstances of a political case – if that person or those people make a decision that an individual is worthy enough, and safe enough and a good enough bet to be amongst us in society ... then surely that individual is worthy enough to have a say and stake in terms of who governs them and how.”

He added that the legislation was “in every single Minnesotan’s interest.”

“We know that people who have a feeling of ownership and investment in society and in a community are far less likely to re-offend,” Simon said.

The legislation requires an official from every correctional facility to inform inmates of their restored rights at the time of release.

A restored individual will then be able to register to vote normally, either before an election or day-of at their polling place. Proof of residence may be required the first time an individual is voting at a polling place.

At the conference, representatives that had long lobbied for Restore the Vote legislation said they planned to begin a educational campaign once the changes took effect.

In his statement, Frazier commented on the timeliness of the legislation, given a ruling by the Minnesota Supreme Court this month that upheld the state’s right to bar felons from voting.

“While I was disappointed by the court’s ruling that our current laws of disenfranchisement are constitutional, it was affirmation that the legislature needs to set the standard for reinstating people and their inclusion to our shared democracy,” Frazier said. “Last night, the Senate passed the ‘Restore the Vote” legislation to solidify the message that our state cares about the restoration of the basic dignity that comes with the right to vote.”

Frazier represents New Hope and the majority of Crystal in the House.

Additional authors listed in HF 28 include representatives from Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Bloomington, Richfield, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Hopkins, Edina, Shoreview, Golden Valley, St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Additional authors listed in SF26 include representatives from St. Louis Park, St. Paul and Edina.