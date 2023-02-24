Auburn basketball continues to slide in latest bracketology

The Auburn Tigers are struggling to stay on the bubble in the latest bracketology projections.

Auburn basketball is starting to see their NCAA Tournament hopes be put in jeopardy.

Having lost six out of their last nine games, Bruce Pearl's squad is officially in get-right mode, desperately trying to hold on to the postseason berth they are currently projected to have.

They've continued to slide down the seeding list since the beginning of SEC play, and the recent loss to Vanderbilt on the road has really placed them in a tough spot.

With Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee wrapping up the regular season, things are not looking great for Auburn. They'll need an upset if they want to secure an at-large bid.

Here's a look at the latest bracketology projections from experts.

ESPN (Joe Lunardi)

Lunardi has the Tigers listed as a No. 10 seed in his latest bracket, playing in the West Region against No. 7 seed Maryland.

Sacramento would be a long ways for Auburn fans to travel - same goes for Terrapin fans.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

CBS Sports also slots Auburn is as a No. 10 seed, but in the Midwest Region playing Providence in the first round.

NCAA.com (Andy Katz) - 8 seed

Katz hasn't updated his projections since February 18th, the day that Auburn lost to Vanderbilt. It's assumed the Tigers will fall to at least a No. 9 seed when he drops new rankings.

Auburn would face off against No. 9 seed NC State in the Midwest Region.

Related Stories

Philip Montgomery is one of the most interesting coordinator hires in the SEC

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Auburn baseball sets opening weekend rotation, makes roster cuts

Should Lior Berman be getting more opportunities to shoot the ball?

Hugh Freeze on playing Georgia and Alabama: 'The expectation is we're walking out there to win it'

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch