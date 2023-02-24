Open in App
May need paid subscription
WWD

Salma Hayek Sparkles in Royal Blue Dress at Gucci’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

By Kristopher Fraser,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFqLi_0kz39Xjr00

Salma Hayek attended Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, in a sparkling royal blue long-sleeve dress with keyhole detail.

BTS Star J-Hope's Fashion Evolution Through the Years

The dress, from Gucci , hit below the knee and was embroidered with sequins resembling fireworks. Hayek wore metallic silver shoes and a metallic silver clutch, accessorizing with small jewel earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQyZY_0kz39Xjr00
Salma Hayek is seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24.

For makeup, Hayek went for a classic evening look with light blush, a matte lip, eyeliner, heavy mascara and smokey eye shadow. Her hair was parted in the middle and straightened.

SAG Awards Through the Years: From the Red Carpet to the Stage

Gucci’s fall 2023 collection marks the last show before new creative director Sabato De Sarno ‘s debut. Gucci’s previous creative director, Alessandro Michele, who was credited with reviving the brand, exited the luxury fashion house after seven years at the helm last fall. Michele spent two decades in total with Gucci, working as accessories director before being elevated to creative director in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLEcW_0kz39Xjr00
Salma Hayek is seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24.

De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, before moving to Dolce & Gabbana, then joining Valentino in 2009, where he worked his way up to fashion director of men’s and women’s collections.

Last month, Gucci showcased a stand-alone menswear show for Milan Men’s Fashion Week after several coed shows. The collection was designed by its in-house men’s design team sans creative director.

Milan Fashion Week is on until Monday. The event showcases established and up-and-coming Italian-based fashion houses, in addition to shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Prada, Fendi, Brunello Cucinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci.

Front Row at Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2023

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lindsay Lohan Glows in Draped Bronze Top at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY20 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo Takes Minimalist Approach to Red Carpet Dressing in Sheer Miu Miu Look for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Los Angeles, CA24 days ago
Zendaya Goes Green In Plunging Vintage Versace Gown at NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Pasadena, CA4 days ago
Tessa Thompson Sparkles in Gold Wiederhoeft Dress at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
7 Fall 2023 Fashion Trends We Can’t Wait to Wear
New York City, NY9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy